The “Speak Your Peace Civility Project” continues in February with a focus on listening. The yearlong program, which kicked off in January by the Waynesville-St. Robert Area Chamber of Commerce, is designed to help people navigate social media effectively, while reminding people to be respectful when using social media platforms.

“In January, we featured our first topic, Pay Attention,” Sean Wilson, the program’s chairman, said. “Listening is a key attribute to effective communication. If we desire to be productive with respect to building relationships or being a part of the solution to our community problems we must be intention with our efforts to be effective listeners.”

“In March and April we will highlight two more ‘Be Informed’ topics,” Wilson added. “Then, in May will move on to our second of three categories, ‘Be Empowered,’” Wilson said.

According to Cecilia Murray, Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce executive director, the chamber plans to post interactive reminders each week to their Facebook page.

“We encourage people to visit our page for tutorials, open discussion and success stories,” Murray said. “The program is a great way for parents and families to discuss proper social media etiquette with their children.”