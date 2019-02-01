The Newburg girls basketball team faced off against Dixon in the second round of the Newburg Girls Invitational on Thursday, Jan. 31. The Lady Wolves got out to a slow start and couldn't quite finish off a comeback in a 67-60 loss.

The Lady Wolves had a rough first half on Thursday night, scoring just 16 points in the entire first half. Newburg started the game with seven points in the first quarter, while Dixon exploded for 25 points. Brooke Sinclair led the charge for Dixon, knocking down a trio of threes on her way to a 13-point quarter. Dixon came back down to early with 12 points in the third, but Newburg couldn't close the gap and went into the half trailing 37-16.

Newburg picked up the scoring in the second half on the back of Bailey Brookshire and the Affolters. Brookshire scored 11 points in the third quarter, while both Claire and Grace Affolter scored five points. The Lady Wolves scored 22 points in the third, while holding Dixon to 12 points, which closed the gap to 49-38 heading into the fourth.

The Lady Wolves kept their offense rolling in the fourth, but could never quite close the gap. Brookshire added two more threes and eight points in the fourth, while G. Affolter added eight and Macy Suschanke chipped in with four. Newburg scored 22 points, but Dixon scored 18 points, while going 8-15 at the free throw line, to take down the Lady Wolves 67-60.

Brookshire scored 27 points for Newburg in the loss, while adding five rebounds, three steals and an assist. C. Affolter had a triple-double with 10 points, 14 rebounds and 10 steals, while blocking three shots and an assist. G. Affolter added 13 points, six steals, three assists and two rebounds. Suschanke scored seven points, six rebounds, three steals and four assists.

The Lady Wolves will now face off against Cuba in the third place game on Saturday, Feb. 2. These two teams faced off in Newburg's final game before the start of the tournament last Thursday with the Lady Wolves coming out on top 50-47.