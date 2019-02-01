The St. James girls basketball team (10-11, 1-2 FRC) hosted Pacific for a Four Rivers Conference game on Thursday, Jan. 31. The Lady Tigers were down two starters, but still managed to stay close for three quarters, before a rough fourth led to a 69-49 loss.

St. James was without starting point guard Savanna Riccetti and shooting guard Bailey Wells, but were able to grind out some scoring early thanks to Hannah Marcee. Marcee scored eight points in the game's opening quarter, while Hunter Pitts added a three. Pacific matched St. James shot for shot in the quarter, clinging to a 15-14 lead at the end of the first.

Pacific was able to break away a little in the second, but St. James still hung tough. Riley Whitener led St. James with five points in the quarter, while Mikaela Donnelly and Aly Bullock added four points each. Pacific was able to break through for 17 points in the quarter, going into the half with a 32-27 lead.

The Lady Tigers were able to stay within striking distance in the third, as both teams managed 15 points in the quarter. Marcee added seven points for St. James in the quarter, while Whitener added a pair of threes. With the even scoring effort, the Lady Tigers went into the fourth trailing by just five at 47-42.

Unfortunately for St. James, their offense dried up in the fourth. The Lady Tigers scored just seven points in the quarter as Pacific put the game away for good. Pacific exploded for 22 points in the quarter, pushing the game from a close matchup to a 69-49 loss for St. James.

Marcee scored 16 points to lead St. James against Pacific, adding three rebounds and three steals. Whitener added another 13 points, four rebounds and three steals. Ashlyn Rinehart used a pair of threes in the fourth to score eight points to go along with a rebound, a steal and an assist. Bullock chipped in with five points and a pair of dimes.

"The kids played well in the first three quarters. We had some missed defensive assignments and Pacific made us pay every time," said head coach Terry Wells on the loss. "They were 10 of 15 from the three point line. We started the fourth quarter down and had to try and scramble and pressure, but we just had no gas in the tank."

St. James won the JV game 36-29 led by 13 points from Audrey Marcee. Camille Bullock added six and Kenzi Davis chipped in with five.

The Lady Tigers will look to bounce back with a trip to St. Clair on Monday, Feb. 4.