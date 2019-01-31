Members of seven local fitness clubs and studios are encouraged to pick up and start using the February Activity Tracker Calendar on Friday, Feb 1.

The activity tracker form is available at the seven participating clubs and studios which have spaces for each day in February to log fitness minutes for that individual day.

Non-members of fitness facilities are also encouraged to participate in the open division. Forms are available at each of the seven participating facilities and may be turned in to any facility at the end of February to be included in the contest.

Phelps Health will also acknowledge the top three open division finishers.

Co-sponsors Phelps Health and the Rolla Parks and Recreation Department have teamed up with Kiwanis to increase awareness for heart healthy activity in February.

Phelps Health has committed to announcing the top three winners at each facility as well as an open division of participants who may not be members of a fitness facility. Phelps Health is donating a grand prize Kindle Fire for the February Cardio Champion for the Community Challenge.

The partners are looking forward to challenging the community with this first annual Kiwanis Cardio Challenge to see the number of participants and the total minutes Rolla participants can amass during February – all for the improvement of heart health. Heart disease remains the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S.

The Noon Kiwanis Club has a history of supporting wellness in the Rolla area dating back to the sponsorship and construction of the Community Track approximately 40 years ago, early support for bringing the Centre concept to Rolla, sponsorship of numerous children’s sports teams and sponsorship of the indoor pool known as the Kiwanis Natatorium.

The club will be teaming up with the Rolla Band Boosters for the 72nd annual Pancake Day this Saturday, Feb 2 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rolla High School. A fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club’s various projects and a significant fundraiser for the recently undefeated in competition Bulldog Brigade Band Boosters.

The February Activity Tracker Calendars will be available at the 72nd annual Pancake Day at Rolla High School this Saturday along with details about where to turn it in at the end of February.

Participating facilities are Anytime Fitness, the Centre, Cross Fit 573, Family Fitness, Pioneer Fitness, Tan Fitness 24/7 and Vessel’s Fitness.