Calling all local talent! If you love to sing and have always dreamed of being a local star, you do not want to miss this Show Me Competition!

Warehouse 66 Music, The Tater Patch, and KFLW 98.9 The Fort are hosting a local singing competition, the Show Me Showdown. The competition is open to amateur and professional singers who are 18 and over and are not signed by a recording label.



The Tater Patch requires no pre-registration. To register at Warehouse 66 Music or KFLW 98.9 The Fort, visit the Facebook event, Show Me Showdown Singing Competition, or by calling Warehouse 66 Music at 573-774-2537.



Each contestant may choose to perform two songs of their choice. Each song may not be longer than five minutes. Contestants may perform to karaoke tracks or bring acoustic instruments. Performers are limited a solo, duo, or trio group. There may not be more than three performers on stage for one group.

Sound equipment will be provided by each location. The Tater Patch hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. and open mic every Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. for contestants wanting to practice.



Contestants will be judged in three categories with a maximum total of 40 points. The three categories consist of vocal for a maximum of 20 points, stage presence for a maximum of 10 points, and originality for a maximum of 10 points. During the semi-finals and finals, the audience will have a vote along with the judges.



Qualifying rounds will be held at the Tater Patch and the Pulaski County Shrine Club. The Tater Patch will host qualifying rounds on Wednesday’s, February 1st, March 21st, and April 25th, from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. The Pulaski County Shrine Club will host qualifying rounds on Friday’s, February 8th, March 8th, and April 12th at 7:00 p.m.

The semi-final round will include the top twelve contestants and will be held at the Tater Patch on Wednesday May 15th from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. The finals will be held at the Tater Patch on Wednesday, May 29th, from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. and will include the top six contestants from the semi-finals.



First place winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize. Second place winner will receive $250 cash prize and a gift certificate to the Tater Patch and to Warehouse 66 Music.



KLFW 98.9 The Fort is located at 555 Marshall Drive in Saint Robert. Warehouse 66 Music is located at 308 East Historic Route 66 in Waynesville. The Tater Patch is located at 103 Bridge School Road in Rolla. The Pulaski County Shrine Club is located at 26920 Shrine Road in Buckhorn.



For more information regarding the competition, please contact Warehouse 66 Music at 573-774-2537 or the Tater Patch at 573-433-4597. Good luck to all the contestants.