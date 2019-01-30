February is national Black History Month, and the community is invited to celebrate with Missouri University of Science and Technology.

The following events will be a part of the celebration:

Black History Kickoff:

On Monday, Feb. 4 in the Havener Center atrium from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Engage with student organizations and celebrate Black history while supporting an inclusive future.

Black History Month Celebration:

On Friday, Feb. 22 in St. Pat's Ballroom of the Havener Center from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Join Missouri S&T students for a comedy performance, along with games, food, music and raffles. Harlem Nights Casino is the theme.

Dinner to Jazz:

On Saturday, Feb. 23 at Hasselmann Alumni House, 1100 N. Pine St. in Rolla, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Gatsby Noire” and will include dancing, poetry and vocal performances, as well as dinner. Early bird tickets are $25 for Missouri S&T students and $30 for non-S&T students until Monday, Feb. 11.

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 12, ticket prices rise by $5. Formal attire is suggested for attendees. Email abs@mst.edu for tickets.



The National Society of Black Engineers will also host a Pre-College Initiative Weekend Feb. 21 through Feb. 24 with an “Explore, Engineer and Elevate” theme.

The weekend of activities will provide opportunities for African-American high school students interested in careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to explore education at Missouri S&T.



Black History Month events are coordinated by Missouri S&T’s Student Diversity Initiatives, the Association of Black Students and the Black History Month planning committee.



