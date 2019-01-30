Many area blood drives need to have success in the wake of drive cancellations from severe weather conditions.

After a somewhat quiet winter season, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is feeling the effects of the latest arctic blast and will look to Phelps County area residents to keep local hospitals supplied.

The Missouri University of Science and Technology is now holding a four-day blood drive — that ends Friday. Donation hours at the Havener Center are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day of the drive.

Another opportunity to give blood takes place at Phelps Health on Friday, where a blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday’s winter advisory — the National Weather Service issued complete with subzero temperatures, resulted in the cancellation of almost half of CBCO’s scheduled drives.

Other drives that do take place may be affected by low turnout. The blood center is appealing to donors at the remaining drives to do their best to get out and give, said CBCO Media Relations Representative, Chris Pilgrim.

Pilgrim added, “Phelps County blood donors have shown tremendous support for area hospital patients over the years.

“Blood drives at Missouri University of Science and Technology and Phelps Health have historically been some of our largest events. So this is a special message to area blood donors.

“We need you this week more than ever. Make a special effort to give if you can. Make saving lives a priority with your gift of blood this week.”

Participants at the blood drives will receive gifts for their efforts. At Missouri S&T, donors will receive a custom t-shirt celebrating St. Pat’s Day and the upcoming festivities.

At Phelps Health, donors will receive a colorful and custom pair of socks; that will help with staying warm, and will let others know how much you care about the health of the area, said Pilgrim.

CBCO is the sole provider of blood and blood products to over 40 area hospitals.To make an appointment to give, or for more information visit www.cbco.org.