The St. James girls wrestling team took part in the Kyle Thrasher Girls Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 26. The three Lady Tigers walked away with a pair of second place finishes and a fourth place finish in their final action before Districts.

Kaylynn Crocker started things on a high note for St. James at 110. After a first round bye, she pinned Francis Howell's Beta Vondera in under a minute. She then pinned Ritenour's Juzaya Scott in the semi-final. Crocker faced off against Troy Buchanan's Autumn Flanigan in the championship, but was pinned to finish in second place.

Heather Pankey also earned a second place finish for the Lady Tigers at 136. Pankey started with a 19 second pin of Megan Crain from Francis Howell North. She followed that with a 32 second pin of Anne Wagner from Brentwood in the quarterfinal. Pankey then had her third straight first period pin when she took down Rebekah Floyd from St. Charles Lutheran in the semis. Pankey's run fell a match short, however, as she was pinned by Esther Han of Holt in the championship to finish in second.

Emily Light rounded out a solid performance for St. James with a fourth place finish at 131. After a first round bye, Light pulled out an 11-9 win over Cedar Hill Northwest's Sophie Peirick . She was pinned in the third period of her semi-final match against Natalie Schaljo of McCluer North, which sent Light into the third place match. Light was pinned in that match by Kayla McGennis from Timberland to finish in fourth.

As a team, St. James finished in eighth despite only having three wrestlers with 57 team points.

The trio of Lady Tigers will take part in Districts at St. Clair this weekend, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 1-2. They will look to punch their tickets for the first ever Missouri State Women's Wrestling Championships, which will be held in Columbia on Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 14-16.