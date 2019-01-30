The newly eighth-ranked Rolla boys basketball team (14-4) hit the road to face off against Lebanon for an Ozark Conference matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 29. The Bulldogs got out to a great start and never slowed down in a 53-41 victory.

Rolla's great start on Tuesday night carried by a spectacular defensive performance in the first quarter. The Bulldogs held Lebanon to just two points in the opening quarter to stretch out an early lead. Offensively, Rolla added 15 points, five of which came from Alec Buhr. Buhr, Blaize Klossner and Trey Brown each connected from long range in the quarter, as Rolla got out to a 15-2 lead.

Lebanon picked up the scoring in the second, scoring 11 points in the quarter on the back of a pair of threes, but Rolla maintained their scoring pace. Klossner knocked down another three in the second on the way to a five-point quarter, as Rolla extended their lead to 28-13 at the half.

Buhr then helped Rolla extend their lead in the second half, scoring six points in the third. Muluken Pritchett also connected from long range in the quarter, as Rolla continued to extend their lead. The Bulldogs held Lebanon to nine points in the third, as they pushed their lead out to 40-22 heading into the fourth.

Lebanon made a late push in the fourth with 19 points, but Rolla was able to close out the win. Rolla was 6-8 from the free throw line in the fourth, as they put the finishing touches on a 53-41 win.

"Our defense was very strong and our offensive execution was solid," said head coach Mark Miller on the win. "A road win in the Ozark Conference is something you're always thankful for. Solid team win."

Buhr led Rolla with 19 points in the win, while Klossner added 10 points. Pritchett and Trey Quick each chipped in with seven points. Danny Foster scored four, Brown added three, RJ Alfred scored two and Colby Shivers added a free throw in the victory.

Rolla continues their run on the road when they travel to West Plains, who currently sits with 15 wins on the season, on Friday, Feb. 1. After that, the Bulldogs have one more game at on the road before returning to their home court for their first time in almost a month. All but one of Rolla's remaining games will be against Ozark Conference foes.