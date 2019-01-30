The Newburg boys basketball team (12-8) hosted Belle on Tuesday, Jan. 29. The Wolves got a big scoring punch from Caleb Austin in a 62-53 win.

Newburg was able to get out to a lead in the first half on the back of some excellent defense. The Wolves held Belle to just seven points in the first quarter, which helped them overcome a slow offensive start. Newburg scored just nine points in the first, five of which came from Austin, but still maintained a two point lead at the end of the first.

The Wolves stretched that lead out in the second. Newburg kept their defensive momentum going by holding Belle to just 10 points, while their offense exploded for 17 points. Hunter Mentola knocked down a three, while leading Newburg with five points in the quarter. The big scoring push in the second gave the Wolves a 26-17 lead heading into the half.

Newburg couldn't quite break away in the second half, but they were able to maintain their lead throughout the second half. The Wolves were ale to keep their offense rolling with another 17 points in the third quarter on the back of eight points from Austin. Tristan Wofford and Mentola each added four points, as Newburg went into the fourth with a 43-32 lead.

Belle made a big push late with 21 points in the fourth, but Newburg kept their offense rolling in the win. The Wolves went 8-14 at the charity stripe in the fourth and Austin put a cherry on top of the win with 12 points in the final quarter to finish off a 62-53 win.

Austin led Newburg with 29 points in the win, while Mentola added another 14 points. Wofford chipped in with eight points, Nathan Russell scored four and Jared Lott added two in the win.

"We set the tone with good energy and defense the first half and jumped out to an early lead. We just struggled to build on on our lead throughout the game once we got it to double digits. This is an area we need to improve on," said head coach Logan Ray on the win. "We did not shoot the ball well, but we’re able to grind out a win, which is positive. I thought Caleb Austin stepped up and had a big game from scoring stand point, which was needed tonight."

The Wolves will remain at home when they host Cuba on Friday, Feb. 1.