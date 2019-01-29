The Neewburg girls basketball team opened their 44th annual home tournament on Monday, Jan. 28. The Lady Wolves hosted Springfield RUSH for their first round matchup, cruising to a 76-35 victory.

RUSH scored the first two points Monday night, but after that, it was all Newburg. The Lady Wolves responded by scoring the next 15 points, quickly putting the game away. Newburg was hot from long range in the quarter with Grace Affolter and Bailey Brookshire each connecting on a pair of threes in the opening frame. Newburg finished the quarter with a 20-5 lead and had no intention of slowing down.

The Lady Wolves kept cruising in the second quarter on the back of the Affolters. Claire Affolter scored eight points in the quarter, while Grace added another seven points. The Newburg offense stayed hot, while their defense continued to shut down RUSH. Newburg went into the half with a 39-14 lead.

While the Newburg offense was hot in the first half, they were unstoppable in the third quarter. Brookshire and Macy Suschanke each connected on three shots from long range, as the Lady Wolves exploded for 32 points in the quarter. Brookshire and Suschanke each finished the quarter with 11 points, while the Affolters each chipped in with five points in a dominant third quarter. The game was well out of reach by the end of the third with Newburg leading 71-29. With a running clock in the fourth, Newburg let the clock run out on a 76-35 win.

"The girls played really hard, shot the ball well and we came out really really loose at home, which we haven't always done," said head coach Jeff Atchison after the game. "They played together. When we do that, we're a pretty tough group to beat."

C. Affolter had yet another triple-double in the win, scoring 15 points to go with a staggering 21 rebounds and 10 assists. She nearly had a quadruple double, as the freshman grabbed eight steals, as well. Brookshire added a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds to go with six assists. G. Affolter also scored 19 points to go along with eight steals, five assists and three rebounds. Suschanke chipped in with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists in the victory. As a team, Newburg out-rebounded RUSH 46-21, while snagging 20 steals as a unit.

The Lady Wolves will now face off against Dixon in the tournament semi-final on Thursday, Jan. 31