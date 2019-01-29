Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is the sole local provider of blood for patients at over 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need.

Winter donation levels can be fickle depending on weather, school closings and holiday needs, and CBCO strongly urges blood donors to give when they can during the next few weeks.



You can help by giving blood — today through Friday, Feb. 1 — at Missouri University of Science and Technology’s Havener Center.

Missouri S&T’s Student Council and St. Pat’s Board are sponsoring the blood drive where all participants will receive a free t-shirt and snacks.

The blood drive runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 1. at Missouri S&T’s St. Pat’s Ballroom, located in the Havener Center at 1346 N. Bishop Ave.

Photo Identification will be required.