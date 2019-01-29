The Rolla wrestling team traveled up to Camdenton for a tri with the Lakers and Smith-Cotton on Monday, Jan. 28. The Bulldogs swept the tri with a 45-33 win over Camdenton and a 66-6 win over Smith-Cotton to end their regular season on a high note.

Rolla got out to a slow start against Camdenton, as the Lakers won in the first four weight classes. Rolla was open at 106, before Hunter Hoffman was pinned by Jacob Fuglsang at 113. Xander Sederburg had a rare loss at 120, losing 8-6 to Grant Garrett. Colton Libby then pinned Orion Parker at 126.

Camdenton was open at 132, before a string of Rolla wins. First Dathan Mickem pinned Adrian Klein at 138, before Wyatt Sowers pinned Sam Gray at 145. Andre Ridenhour followed that with a second period pin of Dakota Boller. Camdenton ended the Rolla pin streak when Kaiden Davis pinned Rolla's Austin McKnight at 160, but the Bulldogs bounced back at 170 when Hayden Fane pinned Travis Ferguson. Camdenton was then open at 182, before David Rodgers pilled out a 1-0 win over Camdenton's Cody Pitts at 195. Rolla and Camdenton then traded wins in the final two matches, as Camdenton's Cort Petty punned Chris Williams at 220, before Terrance Horton pinned Marcus Stephens at 285 to finish off Rolla's 45-33 win.

Rolla had an easier time against Smith-Cotton, as Sedalia won just one match. After a double forfeit at 106, Smith-Cotton was open at 113. Sederburg then pinned Drake Holman before Sedalia's lone win when Caleb Bush pinned Orion Parker. Smith-Cotton was then open at 132, before Mickem pulled out a 3-2 win over Tanner Harris. Rolla then had pins in their next five matches, as Sowers, Ridenhour, McKnight, Fane and Franks all earned pins. Rodgers then beat Dylan Wissman 12-7, before a pair of Smith-Cotton opens in the final two weight classes finished off a 66-6 Rolla win.

The Rolla girls also won both of their duals on the night. The Lady Bulldogs' dual with Camdenton had just one match where Taylor Mustain pinned Rolla's Kate Campbell. Rolla won the match 48-6 on opens. Rolla had a few more matches against Smith-Cotton. Sedalia's Kathryn Philbrook pinned Brooke Dillon at 110, Kali Butts pinned Rolla's Hannah O'Connor and Elizabeth Meller pinned Rolla's Delaney Boeker. Rolla was able to win the match on opens 36-24.

"It was a great night of wrestling for both the women's and men's teams. We finished our dual season with a combined total of 32-4 and for the girls first regular season dualing record was 16-1. That's a great start for our program and a huge testament to their commitment," said head coach Marty Hauck. "We are very proud of them. It was nice to get wins against a conference opponent and another Class 3 school.

"Our sights are set on boys conference Thursday at the Civic Center in Lebanon and the girls District Friday and Saturday in St. Clair trying to make history," continued the Rolla head coach. "And next week boys Districts in Union trying to punch our tickets to State!"

Next up for Rolla is the Ozark Conference Tournament, which will take place on Thursday, Jan. 31. The Bulldogs will then take part in Districts at Union the following weekend. The girls will have their District tournament this weekend at St. Clair on Friday and Saturday.