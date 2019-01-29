The #10 Rolla girls basketball team (16-2) traveled up to Jefferson City for a matchup against #5 Helias on Monday, Jan. 28. The Lady Bulldogs dominated the first half and never looked back, as they never trailed in a 58-42 win.

The Lady Bulldogs came out of the gate swinging on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Rolla opened the game with a 17-point first quarter where six different players scored. Ellie Rodgers and Loran Pritchett led the way with four points a piece, while Taniya Corley knocked down a three. Defensively, the Lady Bulldogs held Helias to just eight points to get out to an early nine-point lead.

Rolla continued to dominate in the second quarter with Savannah Campbell doing the heavy lifting on the offensive end. The freshman forward scored eight points in the quarter, single-handedly matching Helias' scoring output in the quarter. Another strong defensive quarter helped Rolla sprint into the half with a 31-16 lead.

The Lady Bulldogs didn't slow down after the half. Rodgers led the Lady Bulldogs with eight points in the quarter after knocking down a pair of threes, as Rolla scored 16 points in the quarter. Their defense continued their spectacular performance in the third, as Helias managed just 10 points and the Lady Bulldogs stretched their lead out to 47-26 heading into the fourth.

Helias made a late push with 16 points in the fourth, but Rolla was able to take care of business in the fourth. Kianna Garner was a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line, while Rodgers knocked down another three on the way to a 58-42 win.

Rodgers led the Rolla offense with 17 points in the win, while Campbell joined her in double figures with 11 points. A total of eight Lady Bulldogs scored in the game with Pritchett adding eight points and Garner chipping in with six, while Corley, Madison Mace, Carli Libhart and Rebecca Janke each added four points in the victory.

"The girls played extremely well," said head coach Luke Floyd on the win. "From the opening tip the girls were focused and ready to play. We were able to create turnovers early on with our press and get out and run in transition. Defensively, we did a great job all night of not giving them easy looks. I'm extremely proud of the girls and the way they are playing."

It doesn't get any easier for the Lady Bulldogs this week, as they'll look to extend their winning streak to 16 games when they host #8 West Plains for an Ozark Conference matchup on Thursday, Jan. 31.