The Pulaski County Salvation Army announced their final Tree of Lights campaign total for 2018. The goal was $85,000 and the wonderful and amazing people and businesses of Pulaski County raised over $93,000 this year. Jeannie King, Honorary Chair for 2018 thanked everyone who rang the bells in Waynesville, St. Robert, Richland, Crocker, and Dixon for an amazing 1606 hours. She also thanked all the other “behind the scene” volunteers who worked together to reach this awesome amount.

The Salvation Army and Good Samaritan Resource Center distributed over 500 Christmas baskets this year. The Salvation Army delivered over 500 Gift Packs to residents of Nursing Homes, Group Homes, and Senior Citizen Centers. 1,182 people of Pulaski County volunteered in some way this year to make it all possible.

The $93,000 made possible the purchase of over $15,000 in groceries for the food baskets. It will also provide help for the rest of 2019 with utilities, gas, medicines, and other needs. It will provide funding for Snack Pack programs for all Pulaski County schools, helping over 600 students every week. It will provide help for victims of domestic violence with rent, deposits, etc., through Genesis House as they are establishing new lives.