Each year in January, the Rolla Police Department hosts an annual Award’s Banquet, to recognize outstanding employee achievement throughout the previous year. Employees are recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty in instances such as bravery, meritorious service, gallantry, lifesaving, exceptional duty and others.

In addition, specialty awards, to include the Judge Joanne Mayberry Award, the Stanley G. Spadoni Award, and the Mayor’s Award may be presented to those employees whose achievements meet the distinct criteria of those awards.

The Mayor’s award, created in 2008 under Mayor William Jenks III, and continued by Mayor Louis Magdits, is presented to an employee or group that has made a significant contribution to the City or Department.

The Animal Control Section of the Rolla Police Department is, first and foremost, charged with the safety of the Public; the protection of injured, abused or neglected animals; and the responsibility of enforcing all laws pertaining to animals (both domestic and wild).

Animal Control is comprised of an Animal Control Supervisor, one full time Animal Control Officer and one Part-time Animal Control Officer.

These officers are certified through the National Animal Control Association and receive ongoing training throughout the year.

Duties include: respond/investigate all animal abuse, neglect or at large calls; enforcement of all animal ordinances; feed, shelter and care for all animals in City charge; investigate and manage adoption proceedings; the removal of wildlife from homes and work areas; and educate the public on all animal issues. John Redshaw, Roy Taylor and Kevin McCue do an amazing job fulfilling all these duties, and manage to do so with a great attitude and genuine concern for the animals.

The shelter requires that certain duties are performed daily, including weekends and holidays, and these officers rotate shifts to cover those duties. The working conditions at the shelter are less than desirable to say the least, but this crew does the best they can, with what they have.

Over the past 2 years, the average number of animals impounded is 690 per year. The average calls for service is 2,894. The number of animals adopted averages 201 animals. The shelter adoption rate is near 100 percent.

For this dedication to duty, genuine concern for animals and community and willingness to do what it takes to get the job done, the Rolla Animal Control unit is presented with the 2019 Mayor’s Award.