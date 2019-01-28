Newburg had a busy week on the court last week, with the girls facing off against Laquey and Cuba on Monday and Thursday, while the boys faced Steelville on Friday. The Lady Wolves strung together a pair of wins, while the boys fell to Steelville 72-44.

The Lady Wolves started their week with a dominant win over Laquey on Monday, Jan. 21. Newburg got out to a hot start with 19 points in the first quarter, while holding Laquey to just five points. The Lady Wolves then kept rolling in the second with another 17 points. Claire Affolter led Newburg with 10 points in the opening half, while Bailey Brookshire added nine points and Macy Suschanke chipped in with seven. The Lady Wolves stormed into the second half with a 36-19 lead.

Newburg put the game away in the second half, adding 17 points in the third quarter, while holding Laquey to 10 points. C. Affolter added seven more points in the quarter, while Suschanke chipped in with five. Newburg put a cherry on top of the win with another 19 points in the fourth on the back of a trio of threes from Brookshire. Affolter scored another seven points in the quarter to finish off a 72-42 win.

C. Affolter recorded a triple-double in the win, racking up 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 steals. She also added seven assists and a block. Brookshire added 21 points, four boards, four steals and three assists. Suschnke scored 12 points, while adding three rebounds, three assists and a steal. Adrianna Williams chipped in with seven points, two rebounds and two steals.

The Lady Wolves then carried that momentum into a matchup with Cuba on Thursday. Newburg got out to another great start thanks to excellent defense. The Lady Wolves held Cuba to just six points in the opening frame, while adding 12 points on the other end. Eight of those 12 points came from C. Affolter. Cuba then charged back in the second, exploding for 18 points. Newburg kept pace thanks to threes from Williams, Brookshire and Suschanke. The Lady Wolves were able to hold onto a 26-24 lead at the half.

The second half was even between the two squads. Newburg and Cuba each scored 14 points in the third. Williams led the way for Newburg in the quarter with eight points, as the Lady Wolves held onto that two point lead heading into the fourth. The game finished with a low scoring fourth quarter, but some clutch late free throws from Suschanke led Newburg to a 50-47 win.

C. Affolter fell one rebound shy of a double-double in the win with 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Williams added 11 points. Suchanke and Grace Affolter each scored seven points with Affolter adding two rebounds, two steals and two assists, while Suschanke added a rebound and a block. Brookshire added six points, four points and an assist.

The win over Cuba was Newburg's final game before hosting their annual tournament, which kicked off on Monday. The Lady Wolves will face off against Springfield Rush Monday night.

The boys team finished off their week with a matchup against Steelville on Friday, Jan. 25. The Wolves dug themselves into a hole in the first quarter, as Steelville hit the floor running with 18 points. The Wolves couldn't keep pace with 10 points in the opening frame. Newburg picked up their scoring in the second with 18 points, but Steelville matched them shot for shot with 18 points of their own. Jared Lott led the scoring push in the second with a pair of threes. Newburg went into the half trailing 37-28.

Newburg couldn't dig out of the early hole, as their offense stalled in the third. The Wolves scored just six points in the quarter, while Steelville kept rolling with another 18 points. The gap was too large for Newburg, as Steelville went on to win the game 72-44.

Hunter Mentola led Newburg with 13 points. Caleb Austin added seven points, while Lott and Tristan Wofford each chipped in with six. Justin Cantu scored five points, while Kiernan Twyman scored four and Trevor Radcliff added three. Next up for Newburg is a home game against Belle on Tuesday.