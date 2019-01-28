JEFFERSON CITY – Executive Director Grace Link today, announced a new partnership between the Missouri Veterans Commission and the Missouri Health Care Association and the American Health Care Association.

“I believe that partnering with the Missouri Health Care Association and the American Health Care Association is another important step for the Veterans Commission to best serve the Veterans who live in our skilled nursing care facilities across our state,” Link said. “We are committed to improving the quality of care we provide because that’s what Missouri’s Veterans deserve.”

The Missouri Health Care Association (MHCA) is the largest long-term care association in the state. Through this impactful partnership with MHCA, MVC will have access to best-in-class resources pertaining to the long-term care industry. MHCA, in conjunction with the American Health Care Association (AHCA), provides educational programs, webinars, instructional videos, training courses and other tools relating to Quality Assurance Performance Improvement, National Quality Awards, and much more to its members.

“We are honored to partner with the MVC and share the valuable educational resources and quality award programs MHCA and AHCA offer our members throughout the state. MHCA’s membership consists of quality providers throughout the state and by working together collaboratively, MVC and MHCA will ensure that Missouri’s veterans are receiving the best and highest quality of care they deserve,” said Nikki Strong, Executive Director of the Missouri Health Care Association.

The Missouri Veterans Commission joins more than 320 MHCA facility members in Missouri. As MVC strives to improve the care we provide to Veterans across all our programs, we sought out MHCA for its experience and expertise. This partnership is part of our commitment to enhancing quality care. MVC is investing in our most valuable resource: the dedicated men and women, who serve our Missouri Veterans, Link said.

Through the partnership with MHCA, all Missouri Veterans Homes will now be eligible to participate in the AHCA Quality Awards program, which is based on the Baldridge Criteria for Performance Excellence. The AHCA Quality Awards Program provides a pathway for providers of long-term services to improve care and performance.

The Missouri Veterans Commission, a state agency, operates seven State Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The commission is committed to honoring and serving Missouri’s Veterans whose dedication and sacrifices have preserved our nation and its freedoms.