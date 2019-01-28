The public is invited to view Mars through Missouri University of Science and Technology's 16-inch-diameter telescope on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

The Missouri S&T Observatory will open its doors at 6:30 p.m. for the viewing. The sky must be clear for observing, and the session length will vary. Viewings at the observatory are free of charge, and no reservations are required. Children are welcome to attend, but they must be accompanied by an adult.



Observers will be able to see the red planet and possibly view one of its polar ice caps. The viewing should also allow observers to see two of Mars’ moons. Mars is the fourth planet from the sun and the second-smallest planet in the solar system after Mercury.



Built in 1973, the Missouri S&T Observatory is located at 1550 N. Bishop Ave. (Highway 63), adjacent to the university’s Stonehenge replica, north of McNutt Hall and west of St. Patrick’s Lane.