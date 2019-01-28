City of Rolla administration announced today, that the city remains committed to providing a first-class park and recreation experience for residents and visitors alike. To ensure that success the City is assigning Parks and Recreation Director Floyd Jernigan to the position of Parks Director and will begin a search for a new Recreation Center Director.

What were initially two separate department level positions until budget constraints dictated a merging of the positions in 2013 the City is refocusing efforts to deliver the promises of Prop P to maintain a first-class parks program with a renewed focus on fiscal sustainability for The Centre.

Thanks in large part to Prop P which was approved by Rolla voters in April 2015 the City has a quarter cent sales tax to maintain and upgrade the City’s extensive parks program. The City’s Parks Department maintains some 20 developed park properties, 275 acres of green space, the Rolla Cemetery, SplashZone, miles of walking and biking trails and numerous park amenities. A portion of Prop P is dedicated to traditional park system improvements including such upgrades as park bathrooms, playgrounds, parking lots, trails, and ball fields – considerable work that is ongoing.

The Centre – Rolla’s premier recreation center operates as a component of the City’s park and recreation system but has operated independently since its construction in 2003. The Centre was approved by the Rolla voters in 1999 with passage of a one-half cent sales tax that expired in 2014. With a goal of having The Centre operate off of program fees and memberships the reserve fund established by the original park sales tax has covered any operating shortfall including capital expenses and administrative overhead.

For the last several years the City has attempted to operate both systems under a single department director while maintaining separate budgets and accounts. Jernigan, Director of Parks and Recreation since April 2016 has worked diligently at balancing both workloads. Effective immediately Jernigan will assume the duties of Parks Director and the City will begin a formal search for a new Rec Center Director – an individual solely charged with operating The Centre as efficiently as possible and to continue to promote the Centre for new users and community interaction. In the interim long-time Rec Center employee Ms. Marci Fairbanks will serve as Interim Rec Center Director. A formal search for a permanent director could take four to six months.