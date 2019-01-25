From Head Wrestling Coach Lucas Smith at Waynesville High School: Waynesville High School hosted the 1st ever Ozark Conference Girls Wrestling tournament Thurs., Jan. 24. Lebanon won the team title and Waynesville finished in second place as a team.
Individual WHS Placers:
Justice Seely- 1st
Isabella Conteras - 2nd
Somia Mcpherson- 2nd
Jazzmine Seely- 1st
Marisa Gonzales- 1st
Girls will be back in action next Friday and Saturday in the District Tournament in Nixa.
Boys are in action tomorrow and Saturday in Blue Springs.