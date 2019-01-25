From Head Wrestling Coach Lucas Smith at Waynesville High School: Waynesville High School hosted the 1st ever Ozark Conference Girls Wrestling tournament Thurs., Jan. 24. Lebanon won the team title and Waynesville finished in second place as a team.

Individual WHS Placers:

Justice Seely- 1st

Isabella Conteras - 2nd

Somia Mcpherson- 2nd



Jazzmine Seely- 1st

Marisa Gonzales- 1st

Girls will be back in action next Friday and Saturday in the District Tournament in Nixa.

Boys are in action tomorrow and Saturday in Blue Springs.