The St. James boys basketball team faced off against Montgomery County in the semi-final of the Hermann Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 24. A dominant second quarter put the game away early in a 67-38 win.

The Tigers had a relatively quiet first quarter, but were able to knock down a few threes to get out to a 13-10 lead. Austin Ridenhour led the way with six points on two threes, while Andrew Branson also connected from long range, scoring four points in the quarter.

St. James put the game away in the second quarter with an explosive offensive outpouring. The Tigers scored a staggering 33 points in the quarter, led by a 16-point effort from Branson. Tyler Recker also got into the mix with 12 points of his own. St. James hit four threes as a team in the quarter, while holding Montgomery County to just nine points in the quarter. The offensive explosion gave St. James a 46-19 lead at the half.

The Tigers maintained that lead for the remainder of the game. They continued to play strong defense, holding Montgomery County to 19 points in the second half. The St. James offense cooled off with 13 points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth, but the big second quarter carried them to a 67-38 win.

"It was a good win for us. We played very well in the second quarter and were able to really extend our lead," said head coach Ben Smith. "We're excited about playing in the championship against a very good Hermann team."

Branson led the offense with 28 points in the win. Ridenhour added 16 points, while Recker chipped in with another 14. Drew Moritz scored five, while Logan Chick added four.

The Tigers will face off against Hermann in the Tournament Championship Saturday night at 7:00.