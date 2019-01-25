The Rolla girls basketball team traveled down to Hillcrest for an Ozark Conference matchup on Thursday, Jan. 24. The Lady Bulldogs won their 14th straight game with a dominant 61-30 victory.

The Lady Bulldogs got out to a great start early and never looked back. Defensively, Rolla held Hillcrest to just six points in the opening frame, while scoring 19 points of their own. Ellie Rodgers led Rolla early on with seven points, while Carli Libhart and Savannah Campbell each added four points.

The Rolla offense stayed hot with another 18 points in the second quarter. Rodgers knocked down two more threes, while Kianna Garner chipped in with five points. The Lady Bulldogs held Hillcrest to 10 points in the second, as their lead ballooned out to 37-16 at the half.

The Lady Bulldogs had one more big offensive quarter under their belts, as they went off for 20 points in the third. Six different platers scored in the quarter with Libhart, Emma Floyd and Loran Pritchett scoring four points a piece. The defense stayed strong, holding Hillcrest to 11 points to carry a 57-27 lead into the fourth.

The fourth quarter started with a running clock, as Rolla quickly finished off a 61-30 win. Campbell scored all of Rolla's four points in the fourth as they sealed the win.

"The girls played really well. It felt like we were back to playing the way we play. We were aggressive with our press and got several steals and layups early. We moved the ball very well and did a great job of playing inside/out," said head coach Luke Floyd. Defensively I thought we guarded and rebounded well. We were able to take away their dribble penetration which had been an issue for us the past couple of games.

"Overall it was a great win," continued Floyd. "I’m very proud of the girls for going on the road and getting a conference win."

The Lady Bulldogs really spread out the scoring in the win with nine different players chipping in. Rodgers led the way with 13 points, all of which came in the first half. Libhart scored 11 and Campbell joined her in double figures with 10. Pritchett added another eight points, Garner had seven, Rebecca Janke and Floyd each scored four, Taniya Corley had three and Madison Mace chipped in with one in the win.

The Lady Bulldogs will stay on the road with a trip to Helias on Monday, Jan. 28. They will then finish their regular season with six straight Ozark Conference games.