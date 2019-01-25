The Rolla girls wrestling team took part in the first ever Ozark Conference Girls Meet at Waynesville on Thursday, Jan. 24. The Lady Bulldogs had a great showing, with seven wrestlers earning medals on the day.

Rolla's top finishes came from Hannah O'Connor at 143, Haley Moentmann at 131 and Allie Potter at 116, as all three finished in second place in their weight classes. O'Connor had a first round bye, but fell to Waynesville's Jasmine Seely in the final 15-1 to finish in second. Moentmann also received a first round bye, before forfeiting to Lebanon's Quincy Glendenning in the final. Porter also had a first round bye, before falling to Lebanon's Ashlynn Leochner in the final on a first period pin.

Rolla also had third place finishes form Courtney Kelley at 167, Celeste Lietz at 152, Kate Campbell at 103, Brooke Dillon at 110 and Samara Lewis at 121.

Kelley was pinned in her semi-final by Lebanon's Talora Frisbee, but was able to finish in third with a pin of Belle Simpson from Camdenton. Lietz was pinned by Marisa Gonsalas in her semi-final match and did not have a competitor in the third place match. Campbell had the same route, losing a tough 12-10 decision to Lebanon's McKenzie Gormley, before a bye in the third place match. Dillon also had the same route, getting pinned in the second period by Parkview's Rose Le, before an open in the third place match. Lewis rounded things out by getting pinned by Lebanon's Rae White, before a bye in the third place match.

Rolla's great numbers led them to a third place finish as a team with 67 team points. Lebanon, the top ranked girls' team in the state, won with 175 team points, while Waynesville finished in second with 77.5 team points.