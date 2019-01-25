Arts Rolla is delighted to present an exhibit featuring the work of four Missouri artists at The Centre – Rolla's Health and Wellness Complex, during February.

The “Share the Beauty” exhibit, underwritten by Central Federal, showcases original art by Paula Turney Brewer, K. Lynn Grannemann, Luce Myers and Donna Roberts. The art showcases the beauty found in the world, and each artist brings a unique perspective and experience, which adds interest and provides contrast and balance. This exhibit celebrates the diversity of art by sharing a variety of styles and subjects.

The public is invited to the First Friday Opening Reception, which will be held on Feb. 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Centre. The reception will provide an opportunity to meet the artists, learn about their work and view the exhibit. The exhibit will remain on display throughout the month of February.

About Arts Rolla Artists -

Paula Turney Brewer

“I began drawing at age 10. Then went to North Texas University and received a Bachelors and Masters of Art. I taught art. But my true education and growth in my art only started when I began producing my own artwork. You never reach a point where you feel you know all there is to know about artwork. The learning experiences never end. The quote below, by artist Yan Lee, explains it much better than I can, ‘When I draw the tree, I try to learn from the tree. The tree is my teacher.’”

K. Lynn Grannemann

As an artist, Lynn works representationally in several mediums, although primarily in pastel. The natural beauty surrounding her Ozark home is a dominant theme, especially in rivers and streams. She tries to communicate the beauty through her art.

Lynn is happy to be a Missouri artist. She received her first purchase award at the age of eight. Lynn studied at the University of Missouri-Columbia where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Art Education. She has continued her formal art education at numerous workshops. She has been teaching privately for many years. She is a founding member of Gateway Pastel Artists.

Professional societies and galleries have chosen Lynn’s works for exhibition in many states, including Massachusetts, Oregon, New Mexico, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, Utah, South Dakota and extensively in Missouri. Her work was featured in an International Association of Pastel Artists Exhibit and the Missouri River Centennial Exhibition.

Lynn’s paintings are in the collections of Missouri University of Science and Technology, Phelps County Bank, Phelps Health, Brewer Science and many private collections.

Luce Myers

“I have been an art or music educator for most of my life, teaching in private and public schools, an Art Museum, and at Missouri S&T for the past 14 years. My students constantly inspire me.”

Myers added, “With an interest in Art as activism, and conservation, much of my teaching and work is inspired by the science of nature. Clay is my main medium, followed by color. The Mandala is a reoccurring theme in my work, representing the interrelatedness of all things living. Art is a vehicle for saying some things that need to be said. Things expressed in the arts bypass the analytical brain and are more easily digested prior to resistance.

“Quoting Mary Lou Corn: ‘There is enough ugliness in the world, why not paint beauty?’

“What we focus on expands. If we can increase our love and appreciation for nature, we are more likely to protect her.”

Donna Roberts

With an interest in learning about different mediums, Roberts has recently settled on acrylic pours.

Roberts said, "You get to use a torch, so I'm in. I like experimenting with additives. I've dumped all kinds of things into this paint. Dish liquid, water repellent, all kinds of oil and glue, alcohol, computer inks...

“Then I torch it all to see what happens.

"I guess I like that lack of control. You think you're going to do a certain thing but the paint behaves in a way you've never seen and so you reassess. I like that unpredictability."

Over the decades, Roberts has explored several mediums including acrylic, watercolor, pen and ink, mixed media, assemblage, pastel and clay.

About Arts Rolla’s sponsor, Central Federal, for the “Share the Beauty” exhibit -

This exhibit has been sponsored by Central Federal of Rolla, Mo. Central Federal is a federal banking corporation located at 210 W. 10th St., in downtown Rolla. Central Federal has one full service office at this location which services a six-county area. Central Federal was founded in 1952 to provide home loans in Phelps County, Mo. "We continue to make the necessary changes to be competitive with our services and products while providing excellent service to our customers. Profits are used to enhance services, deepen our above average reserves, and give back to the community.”

About Arts Rolla -

Arts Rolla is a regional not-for-profit organization founded in 1985. Arts Rolla brings art and communities together by supporting and growing visual, literary, and performing arts. Exhibits of visual art are coordinated through Arts Rolla and placed in The Centre and the Rolla City Hall. In addition to the visual arts, Arts Rolla encourages the performing arts and with the support of the Brewer Science and Peaceful Bend Winery facilitates the annual Jacques Thibaud Trio Concert. Arts Rolla, with the support of Missouri S&T, leads PoetSpeak and writing competitions. Financial support has been partially provided by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts.