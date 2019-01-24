The Newburg boys basketball team (11-7) hosted Plato for a Frisco League matchup on Wednesday, Jan. 23. The Wolves struggled in the third quarter against Plato on the way to a 68-50 loss.

Newburg was able to stay afloat early thanks to solid defense. The Wolves held Plato to 12 points in the first quarter, but couldn't find much offense on the other end. Tristan Wofford led the way with five points, while Justin Cantu added a three and Hunter Mentola chipped in with a basket. Those 10 points put Newburg in a two point hole at the end of the first and they kept hanging around in the second.

The Wolves had another strong defensive quarter in the second, holding Plato to 11 points. The Newburg offense kept pace, as they scored 12 points of their own on the back of six points from Mentola. Jared Lott added a three, while Wofford chipped in another three points. The Wolves still trailed at the break, though, as Plato held onto a 23-22 lead.

Unfortunately for Newburg, the dam broke open in the third and Plato exploded for 26 points. Caeden Hathaway led the way with 12 points for Plato and Newburg couldn't keep pace. The Wolves scored 11 points of their own in the quarter as the gap spread from one point at the half to 49-33 heading into the fourth. Plato finished the game by hitting nine of their 10 free throw attempts and Newburg couldn't erase the gap in a 68-50 loss.

Wofford led the Wolves in scoring with 18 points in the loss. Mentola added another 10 points. Nathan Russel scored six points, Jared Lott scored five, while Caleb Austin and Kiernan Twyman each scored four and Cantu scored three points.

Newburg will look to get back on track with a trip to Steelville on Friday, Jan. 25.