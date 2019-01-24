The Rolla boys basketball team (13-4) traveled up to Jeff City for a matchup with the Jays on Tuesday, Jan. 22. The Bulldogs used a great third quarter to take down Jeff City 66-55.

Rolla got out to a great start against Jeff City. Offensively, Aled Buhr led the charge with seven points, while Muluken Pritchett added five, Trey Quick scored four and Trey Brown knocked down a three. Defensively, Rolla held Jeff City to 12 points to take a 19-12 lead into the second.

The Bulldogs cooled off in the second quarter, scoring just nine points. Quick scored five points to lift the Rolla offense from the paint, but Jeff City was able to close the gap. Sterling Desh knocked down a pair of threes and scored 10 points, as the Jays closed in. The Bulldogs were able to maintain a slim 28-26 lead heading into the half.

After halftime, the Rolla put the game away for good. Brown found his stroke to the tune of 10 points, hitting a pair of threes in the process. Buhr added six points, while Pritchett knocked down another three. The Bulldogs blew the game open with 19 points, while holding the Jays to just six points. Rolla lead 47-32 heading into the fourth and put the game away in the final quarter.

The Bulldogs spent most of the fourth quarter at the free throw line and closed out the game with an excellent showing at the charity stripe. Rolla was 11-12 at the free throw line in the final quarter, while adding eight points from the field to finish off a 66-55 win.

"I thought we played very solidly in the first and third quarters and closed out the game well from the free throw line," said head coach Mark Miller. "Not our best game, but always happy to be able to win on the road by 11, especially at Jefferson City."

Rolla had four players in double figures led by a 19-point performance from Buhr. Brown and Quick each added 13 points, while Pritchett chipped in with 10 points. Blaize Klossner added four points on free throws in the fourth, Colby Shivers had three, while RJ Alfred scored two points in the win.

The Bulldogs will have some time off now before a trip to Lebanon for an Ozark Conference matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 28.