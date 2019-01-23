The 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Koster was driving left the road and struck the bridge before coming to rest off the roadway.

A Marshfield woman suffered serious injuries as the result of an accident Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Carol Koster, 58, of Marshfield, was seriously injured after an accident on Highway U three miles west of Crocker.

On Tues., Jan. 22 at 3:20 p.m. the 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Koster was driving left the road and struck the bridge before coming to rest off the roadway. Pulaski ambulance transported Koster to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Chevrolet was totaled. The report indicated Koster was wearing a seat belt.