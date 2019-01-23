Twelve students in third through eighth grade scored advanced in both English Language Arts and Math at Newburg R-II School District. “There are only 12 students, so that indicates that this is a really big deal,” said Newburg Superintendent, Dr. Lynne Reed.

The students received their awards at the Newburg R-II School District Board of Education Meeting after taking the Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) in Spring 2018. The MAP assessments test students’ progress toward mastery of the Missouri Show-Me Standards.

“The kids worked hard, judging from how full this room is, the amount of moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas, and aunts and uncles who have reinforced the value of education, we really appreciate you partnering with us to make sure these kids have a successful educational experience,” said Reed, on Jan. 22.

The students listed by grade:

Third grade

Josh Angle

Peyton Bullock (not present at the meeting)

Nathaniel Killian

Shaynna York

Fourth grade

Vanessa Hull

Rebekah Rosa

Fifth grade

Kailey Pfeiffer

Sixth grade

Brenden Berry

Gracie Campbell

Kaitlyn Collier

Waylon Cox

Seventh grade

Josephine Birdsong