Twelve students in third through eighth grade scored advanced in both English Language Arts and Math at Newburg R-II School District. “There are only 12 students, so that indicates that this is a really big deal,” said Newburg Superintendent, Dr. Lynne Reed.
The students received their awards at the Newburg R-II School District Board of Education Meeting after taking the Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) in Spring 2018. The MAP assessments test students’ progress toward mastery of the Missouri Show-Me Standards.
“The kids worked hard, judging from how full this room is, the amount of moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas, and aunts and uncles who have reinforced the value of education, we really appreciate you partnering with us to make sure these kids have a successful educational experience,” said Reed, on Jan. 22.
The students listed by grade:
Third grade
Josh Angle
Peyton Bullock (not present at the meeting)
Nathaniel Killian
Shaynna York
Fourth grade
Vanessa Hull
Rebekah Rosa
Fifth grade
Kailey Pfeiffer
Sixth grade
Brenden Berry
Gracie Campbell
Kaitlyn Collier
Waylon Cox
Seventh grade
Josephine Birdsong