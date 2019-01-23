The resource closet is located at the Westside Baptist Church at 801 Historic Route 66 West in Waynesville.

Fostering Together is a local community organization designed to build a community of support through the journey of fostering and adoption.

In an effort to support local adopting and fostering families, Fostering Together has opened a resource closet called “(re)STORE”. The resource closet is located at the Westside Baptist Church at 801 Historic Route 66 West in Waynesville. The resource closet is at the top of the staircase located next to the elevator closest to the gym.



The resource closet is in need of teen underwear, teen socks, accessories, shoes of all sizes, and clothing sizes 2t to 14/16. Underwear and socks must be brand new and still packaged. Clothing must be in “like-new” condition and already washed. Drop off times at Westside Baptist Church are Monday’s from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., and Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.



Fostering Together will be hosting a fundraiser luncheon in support of the grand opening of “(re)STORE” on Sunday, January 27th at 12:30 p.m. The luncheon will be in the gym located at Westside Baptist Church. The luncheon is open to the public and all proceeds will benefit the Fostering Together Ministry to meet the needs of adopting and fostering families. For more information, please contact the “Fostering Together” Facebook page.