University of Missouri System President Mun Choi announced Jan. 17 that the search for a permanent chancellor of Missouri S&T remains on schedule.

“Following excellent work by our search committee and recruitment team that provided us with a very strong candidate pool, we have finished the preliminary round of interviews and have narrowed our pool,” Choi said. “We expect to name a permanent chancellor for Missouri S&T by the end of February.”

The new chancellor will replace Interim Chancellor Chris Maples, who was hired following his retirement from the Oregon Institute of Technology. Maples will continue to serve in his position until the permanent replacement is named.





“We’re very grateful for the leadership demonstrated by Dr. Maples over the past 21 months,” Choi said. “I’d also like to thank the Missouri S&T community for their continued input during this process. We are all excited about the future of this great university.”