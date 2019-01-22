Accident on I-44, The Missouri Department of Transportation, as of 9 p.m., states, that both Westbound and Eastbound I-44 at the 184 mile marker remain shut down in both directions due to a two vehicle accident with hazardous materials spilled. All traffic must leave the Interstate.

MoDOT advises finding an alternative route, for those coming in from Oklahoma, MoDot advises using I-49 to I-70, and from Illinois, choose from I-70, US 50 or I-55 to US 60.

Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District stated additional detours per MoDOT:

I-44 Westbound detour: Exit 186 through Rolla to US 63 to US 60 to Springfield back to I-44.

1-44 Eastbound detour: Exit 179-Route T/Eisenhower/Martin Springs Drive into Rolla back to I-44.