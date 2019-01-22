ROLLA, Mo. – Missouri S&T's late rally effort came up just a bit short Monday evening as Indianapolis held off the Miners for a 75-74 Great Lakes Valley Conference win at Gibson Arena.

The Miners (3-12, 1-6 GLVC) trailed by eight with 3:42 remaining, but was able to get the contest to a one-possession game in the final minute. A lay-up by CJ Hedgepeth (Evansville, IN/Harrison) with 35 seconds to go brought S&T to within three, then after UIndy's Jimmy King made one of two at the line, Romain Louiserre (La Ferte Alais, France/Fredrick Fays) made one of his two free throws attempts to make it a three-point game again.



The Miners fouled Marcus Latham on the inbounds pass and he proceeded to miss both of his free throw attempts to open the door for S&T, who cut the lead to one as Juwan Miller (Kitchener, Ont./Huron Heights) went all the way to the basket and scored with 13 seconds to play.



Latham was fouled again on the ensuing inbounds pass and he made both at the line to extend the margin back to three. Jalen Myers' (Shorewood, IL/Minooka) three-point attempt to tie the game was off the mark and Louiserre hit the put-back to make it a one-point game again, but the Greyhounds (11-5, 4-2 GLVC) threw the ball up the floor and the Miners had to foul again with 1.2 seconds left on the clock.



Tye Wilburn missed both free throws, but an 85-foot heave at the buzzer was missed to end the contest.



The Miners shot 41.8 percent in the game and turned the ball over just six times, but one of the turnovers late in the first half led to a banked-in three-pointer by Jimmy King at the buzzer that allowed the Greyhounds to end a tightly contested half with a nine-point lead.



S&T held the lead for periods of the first half, leading by much as five early on and holding a lead as late as the 7:35 mark of the period following a Myers lay-up. The Miners were within a point after a conventional three-point play by Yahmir Muhammad (Rockford, IL/Auburn) with 1:32 to play, but the Greyhounds scored the final eight points of the half, capped by the King three-pointer, to take a 41-32 lead to the locker room.



However, the Miners fought back to knot the score at 44 on a pair of Louiserre free throws just over four minutes into the second half, but UIndy outscored S&T 7-2 over a stretch of nearly three minutes to take its largest lead of the half at 59-50 with 10:39 remaining. S&T got the margin down to two twice in the next five minutes, before the Greyhounds ran off six points in succession to go back up by eight with 3:42 to play.



Hedgepeth scored 17 points and also had seven assists to lead the Miners, while Louiserre had 13 points and Myers ended up with 12. The Miners lost the rebounding battle 37-36, although S&T's Ervin Sarajlic (St. Louis, MO/Oakville) led all players in the game with 11.



Latham and CJ Hardaway led four UIndy players in double figures with 18 points apiece.



The Miners head back to the road this weekend, beginning with a trip Thursday to Evansville, Ind., to face Southern Indiana at 7:30 p.m. Following that game, Missouri S&T will take on Bellarmine – currently the top-ranked team in NCAA Division II – Saturday afternoon in Louisville, Ky.