ROLLA, MO- After a tough loss to end their road trip this past weekend, the Miners got a much needed 81-61 win over the Greyhounds of Indianapolis.

S&T and UIndy played even in the first half, neither team getting up by more than seven points at a time.



After having the lead for the first minute of the game, Indianapolis went on a 9-1 run that was topped with a three-pointer from Taylor Drury to take an 11-5 lead.



The Miners didn't see the lead against until 1:46 left in the opening quarter when Marta Durk (O'Fallon, Ill./O'Fallon Township) found Mykala Baylor (South Bend, Ind./Clay) open in the post to make it 17-16. Just 90 seconds later, Baylor would hit an open jump shot from the elbow to extend their lead to three.



The Greyhounds answered with a three-pointer at the buzzer from Claire Carlton to tie the game at 19-19.



The second quarter was much like the first; no lead saw double-digits and the Miners and Greyhounds sat at a 34-34 tie going into the break.



S&T took control of the game in the third, coming out and outscoring UIndy 25-15. Maddie Raley(Haubstadt, Ind./Gibson Southern) had eight of her game high 22 points while the team shot 83.3% from the field to open the second half.



Raley pushed the team to their first double-digit lead of the night with 1:14 left in the quarter with a fast-break lay-up. Baylor would follow suit the next possession to stretch the Miners run to 9-0 in two minutes.



The Greyhounds got a quick lay-up from Taylor Dilliard to end the quarter and cut their deficit to 59-49.



The Miners didn't let up an inch in the fourth quarter putting up 22 points in the final 10 minutes. Laura Rodriguez (Gran Canaria, Spain/Baloncesto Torrelodones) would give the Miners their 20-point, 81-61, win in the final minute of the game with a three-pointer and a made free-throw on consecutive possessions.



With the win, S&T moves to 7-7 overall and 3-4 in GLVC play. They finished the game shooting 50.9% from the field and 62.5% from long range. As a team, they forced 18 Indianapolis turnovers while dishing out 24 assists and holding the Greyhounds to just 12 fourth quarter points.