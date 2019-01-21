On Sat., Jan. 19 at 8:17 p.m., the 1997 Ford F150 Williams was driving traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert.

A Waynesville man suffered moderate injuries as the result of an accident Saturday night. He was later arrested.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Corey Williams, 41, of Waynesville, had moderate injuries after an accident on Steer Road east of Waynesville.

On Sat., Jan. 19 at 8:17 p.m., the 1997 Ford F150 Williams was driving traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert.

Williams was arrested at 8:47 p.m. for driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash and no seat belt. The arrest report indicated Williams is a persistent offender.

The Ford had moderate damage.