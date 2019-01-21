The Newburg boys basketball team faced off against South Callaway in the championship of the Belle Tournament on Friday, Jan. 18. The Wolves got out to a slow start and couldn't quite claw their way back into the game in a 62-48 loss.

Newburg struggled to get their offense going early on with a lot of pressure from the South Callaway defense. Tristan Wofford scored Newburg's only two field goals in the first quarter, as they were held to six points as a team. The Wolves again only managed two field goals in the second, adding four points at the free throw line for eight points in the quarter. South Callaway was able to take an early lead as a result, taking a 29-14 lead into the half.

The Wolves adjusted in the second half, but they couldn't quite close the gap. Newburg scored 15 points in the third quarter, with seven of those points coming from the free throw line. Wofford and Hunter Mentola each scored four points for the Wolves in the quarter. South Callaway added 21 more points in the third, as they extended their lead to 50-29 leading into the fourth.

Newburg had their best quarter in the fourth, but the deficit was too big to overcome. Mentola led the way with seven points in the quarter, while Jared Lott added six points on a pair of threes. Newburg won the quarter 19-12, but lost the game 62-48.

"Give credit to South Callaway for the energy and effort they brought throughout the game. We did not do a good job of matching there energy and physicality in the first half. I thought second half we did a much better job settling in and attacking their trapping zone better," said head coach Logan Ray. "Overall, I’m happy with winning two of three in this tournament. We have a young team, so everything is learning and growing. Everyday this team is searching for consistency and its slowly getting better."

Wofford led Newburg with 12 points in the loss, while Mentola added 11 points. Caleb Austin and Lott each chipped in with seven points. Austin and Mentola also both earned All-Tournament team recognition for their play throughout the tournament. Justin Cantu and Gabe Killian each scored four points, while Nathan Russell added three.

Next up for the Wolves is a Frisco League matchup with Plato at home on Wednesday, Jan. 23.