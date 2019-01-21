“I hope these tips help you make this experience as great as an experience as it has been for me. I've always enjoyed learning, and I've spent the last 16 years constantly immersing myself in new and enriching things to keep myself and my brain entertained,” said Daniel King as he exited his position as student representative to the Rolla Public Schools Board of Education.

King has served as the voice of the student body for the board of education over the last year, and provided newly sworn in student representative, Lauren Ulrich, advise on how to make the most of the experience as representative to the board at the Jan. 17 RPS Board of Education meeting.

“Dear Lauren, this is going to be an amazing experience, but I want to give you a few tips to make it the best; first don’t be scared, it’s intimidating, but everyone is glad you are here, so speak clearly and confidently,” said King. “The board very much cares about your opinion, make sure to speak your mind. There are several instances in which the student representative’s opinion has changed the opinions of others.”

King stated that the position of student advisor requires a great deal of public speaking and etiquette; both entail formalities that King learned through his experience that included:

— “Speak clear and slow so you can be understood;

— “Learn to shake hands properly;

— “Always have your notes prepared and ready to go before the meeting, so you aren’t distracted during the meeting;

— “When you are talking to the Superintendents, address all of them;

— “And finally just enjoy yourself. This time will fly by so enjoy all of the moments as they come.”

Through King's experience on the board, King learned concepts he never thought he would understand; “Whether that was bonds and levies, audit reports or budget amendments.”

King added he didn’t solely learn finance; he acquired a host of new professional skills through serving on the board such as how to better his public speaking or how to act in a professional setting.

“With all this said, the most important thing that I’ve learned through this experience is confidence. I started this off as a quiet kid who was scared to talk in the meeting. And now I have found my voice, and I stand strong willing to speak,” said King.

President of the RPS Board of Education, Jane Haskell, recognized King for the exceptional job he did in fulfilling the position as student advisor to the board.

Haskell said, “Daniel, I know that it’s such a change from the time you started to the time you ended, it just seems like you just started to get into it and your term is over, but I sure have enjoyed having you on the board.”

King was further distinguished for doing a phenomenal job, not just sharing information but asking questions, since a substantial part of being a good member of the board is having the will to ask questions, and putting oneself out there.

Following King’s speech, the acting student advisor for the board of education, Lauren Ulrich, was sworn in. Ulrich is a junior at Rolla High School, and said to the members of the board; “this is an amazing opportunity, and Dan and Ashley have told me about their experience on the board, and so I decided that I would love to do this.”

Ulrich is currently involved with the high school’s band and plays the Trombone. Ulrich is on the debate team and is Vice President of the school’s Eco Club. Ulrich also writes for Rolla Public Schools ECHO newspaper.

“I’m very excited to be here, I am not always the most outgoing and talkative person, but I’ve been pushing myself to take up new leadership roles, so I am very excited to learn and to grow through the school board, and I am looking forward to serving my community,” said Ulrich.