The Rolla wrestling team made the trip up to Platte County over the weekend to take part in the Platte County Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 18-19. The Bulldogs had a great showing with five medalists, two champions and a fifth place finish as a team at the high profile tournament.

Platte County was a chance to see some of the top wrestlers in the state, but that didn't slow down Nate Pulliam and Xander Sederburg. This was Pulliam's first tournament of the year after missing the first two months of the season with a hip injury. The defending state runner-up made quick work of things at 132. Pulliam swept his way through pool play with a 17-2 tech fall and a pair of pins, before making hit way to the bracket. Pulliam was able to grind out a 4-0 win over Helias' Evan Winder, before wrestling the top ranked wrestler at 132, Devan Lewis of Smithville. Pulliam wrestled a great match, coming away with a 3-0 win for his first tournament championship of the season.

"We beat the number one kid, Devan from Smithville. We beat him 3-0 in the finals and we controlled the match the whole time and that was great to see," said Rolla head coach Marty Hauck. "We still have a few things we have to work on. We're going for a State Title with him. That's the plan and he's on a mission right now. We know there's work to be done, but he's doing a great job."

Sederburg also had an excellent showing over the weekend, continuing the absolute tear he's been on this season. Sederburg, who is currently ranked second in Class 3 at 120, only had two matches in pool play, which he won with ease on a pin and a 17-2 tech fall. He then made quick work of Kirksville's Logan Blickhan in the semifinals, earning a pin mid-way through the second period. That set up a championship match against another highly ranked opponent, Platte County's Eli Rocha. Sederburg trailed 4-2 late in the match, but he was able to pull out a late reversal to force overtime in the match. Sederburg then got the takedown in overtime to win on a 6-4 sudden victory for the championship.

"He gets better every week," said the Rolla head coach. "This week he was challenged. He was down 4-2 with about 30 seconds left to go in the match, we come back and score the two points on a reversal and we hang on and ride tough for the last 10 seconds. We go into overtime and it's his home place, a Platte County kid and another one that's ranked in the top three in state. We're wrestling him in overtime and get the takedown and seal the win.

"It was great to see," continued Hauck. "Xander is wrestling at a very very high level right now and I'm just proud of him and the effort that he's put in."

Pulliam and Sederburg weren't the only Bulldogs wrestling in championship matches, as Colton Franks and Hunter Hoffman also found themselves wrestling for first place. Franks wrestled at 182 and had a great showing. He started the tournament winning a 4-3 decision, before a 4-2 sudden victory in his second match. A 5-2 win in his third match was followed with a pin with 32 seconds to spare to cap off pool play. Franks then edged Kirksville's Zack Nugent 7-6 to wrestle in the finals, where he fell short against Rockwood Summit's Karthik Mogallapu 9-1 in the finals to finish in second.

"Colton is wrestling very well right now. Whenever he shoots, he scores and he wins and whenever he doesn't take those shots and take those chances, we're usually on the downside of things," said coach Hauck. "He's doing a great job, he's wrestling well, he's improved."

Hoffman also wrestled into a championship match for Rolla at 106. After losing his first match of pool play 12-1, he had pins in his final two matches to earn a spot in the top bracket. Hoffman then won a 7-0 decision over Carthage's Braxdon Tate to earn a spot in the championship, where he fell to Helias' Gavin Adams 7-1.

"Hunter did an outstanding job. He's another one where he closed a gap with the Helias kid. Helias is ranked in the top three in state and we saw Adams earlier this year and he beat us up pretty good and this time he didn't. Did he beat us? Yeah, but we closed the gap," said Hauck on Hoffman's performance. "We've got some more adjustments to make between now and State, he knows that, but he's wrestling very well right now."

The final medalist for Rolla was Hayden Fane, who had a great showing at 160. The freshman started pool play on a tear with a 13-0 major decision and a pair of pins, before falling 5-1 to Platte County's Nolan Saale. The three wins earned Fane a spot in the tough bracket, where he took a tough 4-3 loss to Helias' Dustin Luebbert. He bounced back in the third place match, beating Carthage's Trulyn Kendrick on a pin nine seconds into the second period.

"Hayden Fane is wrestling at an extremely extremely high level right now. He's in one of the toughest weights for a freshman in high school wrestling and he's come out competing at the state level," said the Rolla head coach. "He lost the semi's on a borderline call, it is what it is, but speaking to his character, he handled it very very well. He came back and dominated the third place match, getting the pin there."

Dathan Mickem also found himself in a third place match, but he fell just shy of medaling in the tournament at 138. Mickem went 3-1 in pool play with a pin, a 2-1 win and a 3-0 win. His line loss was an 8-3 loss to Smithville's Mitchell Bohlken. Mickem then lost a tough match to Platte County's Nick Filger 14-4 to set up a third place match with Helia's Randall Salaz. Mickem couldn't quite get the point he needed in a 1-0 loss to finish fourth. His two losses in pool play came against two of the top three ranked wrestlers in Class 3 at 138

"Dathan Mickem didn't get a medal, he took fourth, but he wrestled extremely well," said coach Hauck. "He wrestled a 1-0 match that he ended up losing to the number three kid in the state and we closed the gap on the number one ranked kid in the state. We saw him earlier this year and he beat us pretty handily and we closed the gap ad we've improved. He had an outstanding tournament as well."

Rolla also had a pair of fifth place finishes from Justin McEnaney and Andre Ridenhour. McEnaney was the lone senior the Bulldogs brought the the tournament and went 2-2 in pool plat at 145. His two wins came on a 7-0 win and a first period pin with his losses coming on a 10-6 decision to Warrensburg's Colby Benge and an 18-2 tech fall to Smithville's Ryan Hampton. McEnaney fell just short of the A bracket, but wrestled well in the B bracket. He beat Helias' Nikolai Careaga 2-0, before pinning Carthage's Victor Salazar to finish in fifth.

Ridenhour had similar results at 152. He was pinned in his first match by defending State Champion Sam Frankowski of Rockwood Summit, before winning two straight matches on a 2-0 decision and a second period pin. He lost his fourth match 9-2, before capping off pool play with a first period pin. Three wins wasn't quite enough to earn a spot in the A bracket, but he made quick work of the B bracket. Ridenhour started with a 3-0 win over Platte County's Blaine Keuhn, before pinning Kirksville's Jaden Ballinger to finish in fifth.

Rolla also had sixth place finishes from Titus Taylor and Luke Beaugard. Taylor was swept in pool play, before winning a 9-3 decision over Logan Pieper of Smithville to open the B bracket. He lost to Warrensburg's Andrew Burgess 9-1 to finish sixth at 170. Beaugard wrestled at 220, going 0-3 in pool play. After a bye to open the bracket, he lost to Smithville's Jarin Nitsche on a pin to finish sixth.

Other finishes included eight place finishes from Terrance Horton at heavyweight and Keagen Johnson at 113. David Rodgers fell short of pool play at 195.

Overall, Rolla finished in fifth place and coach Hauck was thrilled with how his team performed as a unit.

"To se the kids compete at the level that we did up there, I'm very excited," said Hauck. "To take fifth against the teams that we saw up there. There were four teams that were in the top three in state in different Classes up there and it was great to compete at that level."

Next up for Rolla is Senior Night when they host Hillcrest and Sullivan on Tuesday, Jan. 22. Coach Hauck is looking forward to getting a chance to celebrate his seniors.

"It'll be an emotional night and a fun night for sure," said the Rolla head coach. "Those seniors, this is my first group that's come through at Rolla. They were freshmen when I came in and to recognize them and let them stand out. Some of them haven't been in the varsity lineup necessarily all year, but they're going to get a chance tomorrow to showcase exactly how good the program is."