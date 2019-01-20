The Rolla girls basketball team faced off against Glendale for their second game of the Sedalia Tournament on Friday, Jan. 18. It was a tough grind for four quarters, but the Lady Bulldogs were able to pull out a 51-48 win.

The Lady Bulldogs got out to a solid start thanks to a great defensive performance. Rolla held Glendale to just eight points and just two field goals in the opening quarter. Ellie Rodgers powered the Lady Bulldog offense early, scoring seven points in the first to give Rolla an early 13-8 lead.

The scoring picked up for both teams in the second quarter, as Glendale chipped away at Rolla's slim lead. Rodgers knocked down a pair of threes for Rolla in the quarter, while Loran Pritchett added five and Rebecca Janke scored four in the paint. The Lady Bulldogs scored 18 point to keep pace with Glendale's 22-point quarter. The Lady Falcons hit four threes in the quarter, but Rolla was able to stay out in front 31-30 at the half.

After a total of 40 points were scored in the second quarter, the third quarter was all about defense. The two teams combined for just 12 points in the third, but Rolla was able to maintain their lead thanks to a three from Olivia Burken. The Lady Bulldogs went into the fourth clinging onto a 38-35 lead.

That lead didn't last for Rolla, as Glendale made a big fourth quarter push powered by Kendall Phillip, who scored six points in the quarter. Rolla trailed by three points down the stretch, but finished the game on a 6-0 run to eek out a 51-48 win over their Ozark Conference rival.

"The girls worked really hard to pull this one out. Nothing came easy for us on either end of the floor," said head coach Luke Floyd. "Glendale did a great job attacking our D and kicking the ball for open jumpers. Offensively we struggled to knock down shots all night. I was proud of the girls for not panicking and closing the game on a 6-0 run to get the win."

Rodgers led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points in the win, while Janke added 10 and Pritchett chipped in with another nine. Kianna Garner scored another six points, Savannah Campbell scored five, Burken and Carli Libhart each had three and Taniya Corley scored two in the win.

Rolla was slated to finish the tournament on Saturday, but the final day of the tournament was postponed due to weather. The final day of the tournament has not yet been rescheduled. Next up for the Lady Bulldogs is a matchup at home with their neighbors, St. James, on Tuesday, Jan. 22.