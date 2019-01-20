The Rolla and St. James basketball teams wrapped up play in the St. James Tournament on Friday, Jan. 18. The Bulldogs faced off against Ozark Conference rival Waynesville in the third place game, while the Tigers played Licking for fifth. Rolla was able to grab an early lead and never let go in a 59-52 win. St. James couldn't overcome an early slump, missing a game-winning shot at the buzzer in a 71-69 loss.

Brown gets hot from deep to lift Rolla

The Bulldog offense struggled to find their rhythm in the first two games of the St. James Tournament, but they found a much needed spark from Trey Brown in the third place game. Brown jumpstarted Rolla in the first quarter, knocking down a trio of threes in the opening quarter. Rolla extended their lead out to 10 points with just over two minutes to play in the first and maintained that lead for most of the game. A late bucket from Waynesville brought the score to 18-10 after a quarter of play.

Waynesville opened the second quarter with a three, but Brown punched right back with his fourth three of the game. The Tigers eventually cut the score to 21-19 mid-way through the quarter, but that's when Alec Buhr took over. He scored six straight points, before Danny Foster capped off the first half with another bucket to give Rolla a 29-19 lead at the break.

Rolla then opened the second half with the first four points, extending their lead to 14 points, which would end up being their biggest lead of the game. Waynesville eventually scored their first points of the third on a three by Gunner Reese. That was followed by another three from Zeke Rogers to cut the Rolla lead to 33-25. Brown ended the run with yet another three, before Reese responded with his second three of the quarter. Waynesville added two more points on free throws, but Rolla finished the quarter strong yet again. Trey Quick knocked down a pair of free throws, before Buhr added two more from the charity stripe to extend Rolla's lead back out to 40-30.

The fourth quarter started with a flurry of scoring back and forth. Hunter Poole started with a three for Waynesville, before Brown responded with a three of his own. Jayden Smith then added two points for Waynesville, before yet another bucket from Brown to get the Rolla lead back to 10. The Bulldogs maintained that 10 point lead for most of the quarter, but Waynesville started to chip away with two minutes left. The Tigers got Rolla's lead down to five points, but Rolla was able to do enough at the free throw line, while playing great defense at the other end to finish off a 59-52 win.

"I really liked what we did offensively tonight," said head coach Mark Miller after the game. "I liked how we kept our composure. We didn't rush anything or we didn't rush as much and that's something we haven't done all year. Even though we've been winning some games, we've taken a lot of bad shots. Tonight our intent was to get some good aggressive attack and then to find our shooters and not be impatient. Gosh, they just did a really nice job of that.

"Of course with Trey Brown lighting it up from three, that makes it tough on the defense, kinda spreads them out," continued Miller. "Then Alec Buhr attacking, Trey Quick rebounding, Danny Foster, I mean on and on. So many guys were a big part of tonight and it was just fun to see the guys play well."

Brown led the way for Rolla with 20 points, while Buhr added another 15. Buhr's consistent performance all tournament long earned the senior a spot on the All-Tournament team, as well. Muluken Pritchett and Quick each added eight points, Blaize Klossner scored six and Foster chipped in with two. While coach Miller was glad to see some shots fall after a couple of cold shooting nights, he was more glad to see the guys doing the right things on the offensive end.

"It was nice to shoot the ball in the hole, but even nicer to be doing the right things offensively," said coach Miller.

The Bulldogs will remain on the road next week, as they travel up to Jeff City on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Last second shot falls short for St. James

The Tigers had to grind through a battle of their own against Licking, but they found themselves on the other end of the equation. Licking scored the first four points of the game against St. James, but the Tigers kept pace early thanks to some hot shooting of their own. Austin Ridenhour knocked down a pair of threes for St. James in the opening quarter, while Tyler Recker added a three of his own. St. James and Licking were tied at 12 with two minutes left to play in the quarter, but the Wildcats finished the quarter on an 11-2 run on a trio of threes, one of which came from Kaden Quick at the buzzer to give Licking a 23-14 lead.

The Wildcats then scored the first four points of the second quarter, as St. James started to get in a hole. The Tigers fought back, but were only able to get within six points before another Licking run stretched the lead back out to 37-23. Back to back threes from Recker helped the Tigers stay afloat, but they still trailed 43-34 at the half.

St. James just kept grinding in the third quarter, but they just couldn't close the gap. Every St. James basket had a response from Licking until the final minutes when Andrew Branson went on a tear. He started with a basket to cut the deficit to 52-43. That was followed by a pair of free throws and a Recker jumper, before Branson was fouled on a drive. He made the basket and the free throw to cut the Licking lead to 56-50. Licking added a free throw with three second left in the quarter to head into the fourth with a 57-50 lead.

The Tigers continued to chip away, but Licking staved them away until a great run that started midway though the quarter. A three from Branson brought the score to 68-58 with 3:25 left. St. James was able to keep Licking off the board for almost three minutes. During that stretch, Recker added three more points, while Branson scored another four points. Licking added one more basket to bring the score to 70-65 with 37 seconds left, but Mason Parker gave St. James a fighting chance. First he knocked down a pair of free throws, before a steal and score on the ensuing inbound to get St. James within one point with 22 seconds left. Licking's Garret Duncan then went 1-2 on the free throw line on the other end to give St. James a chance to go for the win. The Tigers initially attempted to drive and tie the game, but Licking locked down the lane and St. James was forced to regroup quickly. Recker fired a three from the corner as the buzzer sounded, but the shot didn't fall and Licking finished off the 71-69 win.

"That's kind of what you expect out of him," said head coach Ben Smith of Parker's last minute push. "He just does whatever we ask him to do, he always plays as hard as he can, he's a competitor and he makes a lot of what I like to call winning basketball plays through the course of a basketball game that maybe don't get noticed sometimes, but he's so mentally tough that he's going to keep going after it."

Smith explained that the Tigers wanted to go for the tie, but after the lane closed up they were out of timeouts and they were forced to freestyle at the end. He was proud of the way his players handled the difficult situation despite the last second miss.

"We didn't have anymore timeouts left and it was kind of an odd situation with them being up one and your strategy has to change," said the St. James head coach. "We had three different calls (based on how many free throws were hit) and the way the ball came off, we were just going to try to isolate Recker off the right slot and try to get a little two man game with him and Branson. It opened up I thought at first, but they kind of collapsed on it.

"Tyler made the right read and kicked it to Andrew and they did a good job recovering," continued coach Smith. "We had time to reset and I thought we got a pretty decent look at it. Down two, you probably wanna get something going to the rim, because you're going to get more opportunities, but they did a pretty good job of closing that off. Sometimes you've just gotta take what you can get."

Recker led all scorers with 22 points in the loss, while Branson was a point behind with 21 points. Branson also earned a spot on the All-Tournament team for the Tigers. Ridenhour added 14 and Parker chipped in with 7 points, all of which came in the fourth. While St. James finished the tournament in sixth place, coach Smith thinks his team learned some important lessons.

"If you would tell me at the beginning of the season that we're going to take the number eight team in the state and the number seven team in the state in Class 3 and give them everything they want for four quarters and we're going lose by three and two, I'll take that right now," said coach Smith. "This just prepares us for next week and conference play and District play. We know and we can see now what we're capable of competing with and I don't necessarily think we've played our best basketball yet. We're going to take this as a positive that we grew this week."

The JV Tigers finished in eighth in the tournament and nearly upset Salem in the seventh place game on Thursday. St. James led 31-23 at the half, but a 21-point quarter from Salem in the fourth carried them to a 60--56 win. Gavin Caldwell led the St. James JV with 16 points, Dante Poole had 15 and Logan Sparks added 11.

St. James will play in another tournament next week when they take part in the Hermann Tournament. The Tigers will open the tournament against Warrenton on Tuesday, Jan. 22.