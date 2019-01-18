The Newburg boys basketball team faced off against Cuba in the Belle Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 17. The Wolves used a huge fourth quarter to run away with a 70-50 win to earn a spot in the tournament championship.

The game was a back and forth affair for the first three quarters. The Wolves were able to stay afloat early thanks to repeated trips to the free throw line, scoring four of their 10 first-quarter points at the charity stripe. Cuba had the advantage at the end of the first with a 15-point quarter of their own.

The scoring exploded in the second, as both teams scored at least 20 points. Newburg got a huge boost from Jared Lott, who buried a trio of threes in the quarter. Caleb Austin added five points at the free throw line, while Tristan Wofford added another four points in the great second quarter. Cuba matched the scoring intensity, with Newburg narrowly holding the scoring edge 21-20. Newburg still had some work to do in the second half, though, as they trailed 35-31 at the half.

The Wolves were finally able to take the lead in the third on the back of Austin. He knocked down a pair of threes, scoring 10 points in the quarter. He single-handedly outscored Cuba, who Newburg held to nine points in the third. The Wolves scored 14 points in the quarter, as they held on to a 45-44 lead heading into the fourth.

Newburg took control in the fourth quarter and never looked back. They spent most of the quarter at the free throw line, attempting 18 free throws in the final quarter. Newburg converted on 15 of those attempts on their way to a run away 70-50 win.

Austin led all scorers with 25 points in the victory. He did a ton of damage from the free throw line, going 15-18 from the charity stripe in the game. Hunter Mentola added 16 points, while Lott and Wofford each added nine.

The Wolves will South Callaway in the championship Friday night.