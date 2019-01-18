Snow is expected to accumulate up to two and a half inches with wind gusts as high as 40 mph Saturday morning and afternoon. Dangerous wind chill in the low single digits is anticipated to occur on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The highest snowfall totals will occur in central Missouri and locations northeast of Springfield. The majority of snowfall will occur Saturday morning with snow tapering off from west to east Saturday afternoon. Minor impacts are still expected across much of the remainder of the Missouri Ozarks and portions of southeastern Kansas.

Plan on slippery road conditions during the day Saturday as temperatures rapidly drop into the 20s once the snow starts. Rain will have switched to snow by sunrise Saturday across locations along the west of I-49. The US Highway 65 corridor will see the transition by 9 a.m., and the eastern Ozarks by late morning. The highest wind gusts are expected to occur around mid-morning Saturday.

Visibilities could be reduced in the snow due to very gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service. Snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.