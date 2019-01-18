The Rolla boys basketball team (11-4) faced off against Blair Oaks on Thursday, Jan. 17 looking for the chance to play in the championship of the St. James Tournament. For the first time in six year, the Bulldogs won't win the St. James Tournament, as fouls sank Rolla in a 54-49 loss.

For the second straight game, Rolla struggled to get into an offensive rhythm against Blair Oaks. The game was locked in a 2-2 tie for nearly half of the first quarter, before a Trey Brown three jump started the scoring on both sides. Rolla finished the first quarter on a 5-0 run, capping off the quarter with a tip in at the buzzer by Danny Foster, which gave them a 12-6 lead heading into the second.

The Bulldogs maintained that lead for most of the second quarter, leading by as many as 10 points in the low-scoring game. A three by Blaize Klossner gave Rolla a 20-10 lead with 5:12 left in the half, but the Bulldogs were ice cold after that. Rolla failed to score for the final five minutes of the second quarter and they were hampered by the fact that leading scorer Alec Buhr spent most of the quarter on the bench in foul trouble. Blair Oaks slowly chipped away at the Rolla lead for the rest of the quarter, eventually taking a 21-20 lead into the half.

Rolla was able to hang around early thanks to some bad shooting from Blair Oaks at the free throw line. The Falcons went to the free throw line 12 times in the second quarter alone, but only managed to convert on four of those attempts. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Blair Oaks improved their free throw shooting down the stretch.

The Bulldogs only trailed by one going into the second half, but they couldn't quite retake the lead. The third quarter was close throughout with Blair Oaks never leading by more than six points. While Rolla stayed within striking distance, they failed to tie the game or take the lead in the quarter. As the third continued, the fouls started to pick up. Klossner picked up his fourth foul with just under two minutes to play in the third, while Muluken Pritchett picked up his third. Rolla couldn't get their offense going, only scoring 10 points in the third, and went into the fourth trailing 35-30.

Rolla was able to hang around in the third, but they couldn't find that last big spark to retake the lead. Pritchett hit a corner three with 1:45 left to cut the deficit to 47-46, but Blair Oaks held onto their lead at the free throw line. Buhr collected two fouls in the span of 15 seconds moments after the three, which let the Falcons stretch their lead back out to 51-46. Buhr and Pritchett both went on to foul out in the final minute, as Blair Oaks finished off the win at the charity stripe. Klossner hit a three at the buzzer, but it wasn't enough to close the gap in a 54-49 loss.

Fouls absolutely buried Rolla in the loss, as Blair Oaks went to the free throw line 34 times. The Falcons didn't have a great night at the line, converting on 18 of those attempts. Rolla, meanwhile, only shot 13 free throws, making eight.

"Blair Oaks is a solid team. They're big inside and they shoot the three well. We just struggled shooting tonight and put them on the line 30 times to our 13," said Rolla head coach Mark Miller. "It's hard to win like that. We just came up short against a good team. Need to regroup in a hurry and go get em tomorrow night."

Buhr led Rolla with 13 points, while Klossner added 12. Brown chipped in with another eight points, Pritchett scored six and Trey Quick had four. Colby Shivers had three points, while RJ Alfred and Foster had two points each.

The other semi-final saw Sullivan beat Waynesville 69-57, so the Bulldogs will face their Ozark Conference rival in the third place game Friday night at 6:30. The game will be a rematch of last season's St. James Tournament Championship.