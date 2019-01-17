The Missouri Department of Transportation advises drivers to stay off the roads this weekend as bitter cold temperatures combined with another major winter storm will hit Missouri.

According to the National Weather Service, rain on Friday will give way to snow overnight and continue through Saturday. Forecasters say this will be a dry snow. Wind gusts could cause drifting.

Behind the snow, temperatures are expected to drop significantly with wind chills in the single digits through Sunday in many areas of the state. Motorist planning to travel to the Chiefs game in Kansas City on Sunday should plan accordingly.

MoDOT warns that because bitter cold temperatures are expected, the clean-up from this storm may be significantly longer than the clean-up from the event last weekend. In addition, chemicals used to treat the roads lose their effectiveness below 25 degrees.

Make sure you have a full tank of gas, extra blankets and gloves and provisions like water and snacks in the event of an emergency.

Once conditions improve, motorists should give snowplows room to work; do not tailgate or try to pass. Remember that a snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they may not see you.

Travelers can stay informed about Missouri road conditions by using MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map, available online at www.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android phones. The map offers current views of road conditions for Missouri interstates and highways. You can zoom in to a particular location, check live weather radar, and view images from MoDOT’s traffic cameras and message boards.

MoDOT also provides road condition information through its Customer Service Center. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.