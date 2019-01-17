Schools, churches or charitable organizations contemplating a small community project that needs funding should apply for a grant from the Meramec Regional Community Foundation (MRCF).

For the last seven years, MRCF has awarded grants to further local projects through its community grant program. Maria Bancroft, foundation coordinator, said “The foundation has funded many diverse grants.”

“The foundation has assisted with many projects in the past, such as local food pantries, community park improvements, downtown revitalization and early childhood and welfare programs,” Bancroft said.

An estimated six grants of $250 each will be available to nonprofit, 501(c)3 organizations, schools, faith-based organizations and governmental entities looking to address local needs that will enhance the quality of life within the community.

2012 marked the inaugural year for this grant program, and in the last seven years $10,200 in grant funds have been awarded to 41 community projects throughout the region as a result.

Awardees in 2018 included CASA of South Central Missouri, Art Works on Main, Dent County Community Foundation, Caledonia Community Foundation, University of Missouri Extension-Crawford County and the Ya Ya’s of Belle.

Applications for the 2019 grant round will be accepted online only until 5 p.m. on Jan. 31. Online applications may be found and submitted at www.formstack.com/forms/CFO-mrcfgrantapp.

Organizations, schools and governmental entities must be based in the Meramec Region to qualify. This includes Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Osage, Phelps, Pulaski and Washington counties.

MRCF is an outgrowth of the Meramec Regional Planning Commission (MRPC) and is an affiliate of Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) in Springfield. The regional affiliate was formed in 2010. Its 12-member board includes representation from each of the eight Meramec counties and from MRPC. Vicki Lange of Osage County serves as president of MRCF.

Currently, MRCF has 55 funds totaling over $2.3 million.

CFO is a public foundation serving the Missouri Ozarks. The foundation’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in the region through resource development, community grant-making, collaborations and public leadership. Formed in 1973, CFO has since grown to include 49 affiliate community foundations and more than 3,700 charitable funds totaling approximately $300 million in assets, as of June 30, 2018.

MRPC, in addition to establishing the regional foundation and providing the initial investment to create a grant program, provides staff support to MRCF.

Formed in 1969, MRPC is a voluntary council of governments serving Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Osage, Phelps, Pulaski and Washington counties and their respective cities. Gasconade County Presiding Commissioner Larry Miskel serves as chairman of the board. A professional staff of 25 offers technical assistance and services, such as grant preparation and administration, housing assistance, transportation planning, environmental planning, ordinance codification, business loans and other services to member communities.