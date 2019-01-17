The Rolla City Council established a Reserve Fund for the Centre in 1998 from the original park sales tax.

The staff of Rolla’s finance department recommended the city council authorize the transfer of $427,500 from the Depreciation Reserve and Equipment Replacement account to cover the 2018 Recreation Funds’ budget deficit.

“I am taking the difference that isn’t covered by revenue, which is $427,500. That leaves a cash balance of $1.9 million at the end of this transfer,” said Rolla Finance Director Steffanie Rogers, before the Rolla City Council made a motion to approve the transfer.

The motion carried on Jan. 7, after council members voiced concern over approving funds to cover the budget deficit. When the Depreciation Reserve and Equipment Replacement account was set up, council member, Jim Williams, said, the council at the time had agreed upon using the fund to cover major expenses that require larger repairs, such as roofs or air conditioning.

“We are having to take this fund and deplete it to nothing, so if we have a major event, what are we going to do, just let the building go?” asked Williams.

The fund is used for major expenses and to smooth out off-years in the budget, noted Mayor Louis Magdits.

With council approval, the reserve fund covers the cost of capital equipment, annual operational support and a transfer back to the city for administration and overhead.

“Over the last 16 years, The Centre has transferred $1.5 million from the original sales tax reserve fund to the city’s General Funds,” said Rolla Parks and Recreation Director, Floyd Jernigan.

Under Rolla City Code any remaining sales tax proceeds — beyond prescribed debt service schedule, the depreciation reserve and equipment placement account — will remain in the Recreation Center and Pool Fund until released by formal council action or a future vote of the citizens of Rolla, said Rogers.

For fiscal year 2018 the Recreation Fund had $1.2 million in overall revenue, $1.4 million in operation expenditures, $126,415 in capital expenditures, $72,000 in transfers from the General Fund, with total expenditures of $1.6 million.

“Rec Centre members and users covered 85 percent of the operating costs of The Centre in 2018, an impressive recovery rate for any publicly owned Rec Center,” said Jernigan.

Council member, Steven Jung, questioned why the Recreation Funds’ budget deficit had increased over prior years. “This is higher than all of the years, is there something that may have happened this year to push this number higher than normal?”

Rogers referred to 2017, and how there had been a long discussion at the Rec Board meetings concerning collections, and when collections are added to the books it actually increases revenues when collections are written off, it decreases revenues.

“So in 2017 it was increased by $26,000, so if you add $26,000 to the $330,000 that is going to give you the amount that you should have had. If you take the $26,000 off of the 2018 number that is going to push you to about $400,000, which is comparable to 2017,” said Rogers.

For Fiscal Year 2017 the Recreation Fund had $1.3 million in overall revenue, $1.4 million in operation expenditures, $196,522 in capital expenditures, $71,300 in transfers from the general fund, with total expenditures of $1.6 million.

Council member, Brian Woolley, then asked if the council approved the transfer of the money, how long the money left in the fund would last.

“We have to keep a safety net for capital expenditures. We always have $ 1 million or $1.5 million, so I would tell you that we have less than four years,” said Magdits.

For Fiscal Year 2016, the Recreation Fund had $1.2 million in overall revenue, $1.4 million in operation expenditures, $135,581 in capital expenditures, $63,900 in transfers from the general fund, with total expenditures of $1.6 million.