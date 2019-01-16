St. James had an up and down night when they hosted Blair Oaks for the first round of their home tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 15. The Tigers were short-handed for long stretches, but still managed to keep things close. Unfortunately, St. James couldn't find that little extra push late, falling 65-62.

St. James and Blair Oaks traded runs to open their matchup on Tuesday night. The Falcons kicked off the scoring with the first four points of the game, before a string of St. James threes. Tyler Recker got things started, before threes from Austin Ridenhour and Logan Chick. Blair Oaks punched back with four straight points, before another three from Chick. Blair Oaks tied the game at 12 with just over two minutes left to play, which led to a St. James time out. Drew Moritz then gave St. James a lead with 1:16 left in the first with yet another three. Blair Oaks added one more bucket before the end of the quarter, but St. James held a slim 15-14 lead after the first.

The Tigers then got off to a great start in the second quarter, kicking off the frame with an 11-3 run. After that, Blair Oaks took over, tying the game at 30 with just over two minutes left to play in the half. The two teams seemed destined to go into the half with a tie, but a pair of St. James mishaps gave Blair Oaks the upper hand. First a turnover in the final seconds gave the Falcons an easy bucket. St. James then threw the ensuing rebound out of bounds with 1.7 seconds left. Blair Oaks then got another quick bucket from Dru Rackers to take a 36-32 lead into the half.

After the break, St. James had their hands tied. Mason Parker, the team's starting point guard and primary ball-handler, was having troubles with asthma, which kept him out of the remainder of the game. St. James was already short-handed because their JV is also playing in the tournament, so the Tiger bench was down to just two players. That was then made more complicated when Recker picked up his third foul three minutes into the third. He spent the remainder of the quarter on the bench, which opened the door wide open for Blair Oaks.

The Falcons led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter, but St. James wasn't ready to pack it in yet. Andrew Branson went off for St. James in the quarter, scoring eight points. Issac Helterbrand and Chick also added threes, as St. James whittled the deficit down to 54-48.

The Tigers just kept grinding, getting within four points with an early bucket in the fourth. Blair Oaks pushed their lead back out to double figures, but St. James kept clawing away. With 1:11 left to play, Ridenhour knocked down a three to cut the Blair Oaks lead to 61-60, but Blair Oaks started to run out the clock. The Tigers hadn't committed seven fouls yet in the half, so it took a few extra fouls to send the Falcons to the charity stripe. Unfortunately for St. James, Blair Oaks hit their free throws late, going 4-4 in the final 36 seconds. St. James couldn't find the extra bucket they needed, as a last second layup by Branson merely brought the final score to 65-62 in the favor of Blair Oaks.

Despite the loss, head coach Ben Smith was proud of his team for grinding through a tough third quarter to stay in the ball game.

"That was good. I thought it showed a lot of mental toughness on our kids' part," said coach Smith. "In a big situation like that, you're sitting with your floor leader off the floor, a guy with a lot of experience having to sit on the bench and I thought our guys just kind of found a way doing the little things, getting defensive rebounds, hitting shots. It was a big confidence builder for them that they can come back against a good team like that.

"I can't enough good things about how hard they kept fighting," continued the Tiger head coach.

One thing that really helped St. James stay in the game was their shooting from three-point range. The Tigers opened the game with five threes in the first and hit a total of 11 threes in the game. A big part of that shooting performance was Chick, who scored 15 points on five threes. Coach Smith has been really impressed with his development in the last few weeks.

"If we're standing in the gym around the three-point line, he's probably our best shooter. He's got a really really nice release," said coach Smith of Chick. "He's just a major scoring threat for us, he allows us to spread the floor out and he does some other good things for us. He gets the ball in the hole and I think he played his best game here tonight."

As has been the case all season, Andrew Branson continued to dominate for St. James. After being held scoreless in the first quarter, he finished with 25 points. When the Tigers had their backs against the wall, Branson took control and helped them stay alive.

"He's just tough. He had some stuff come his way early where he had some tough breaks," said the St. James head coach. "I thought he did a really good job of staying patient, drawing defenders, finding the open shooters and then that kind of let things open up for him. Man, in the third and fourth quarter he just kind of went to work at that high post and was able to get the ball in there and hit some tough shots against some big kids. I thought he did a great job tonight in the paint."

Recker and Ridenhour each added six points, while Moritz and Helterbrand each chipped in with a three. Parker and Tate Whitener each had two points in the loss.

St. James will face Salem Wednesday night at 6:00 in the consolation bracket.