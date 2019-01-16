The Rolla wrestling team traveled to Lebanon for an Ozark Conference tri with the Yellowjackets and Glendale on Tuesday, Jan. 15. The Bulldogs cruised past Glendale 70-12, before a 49-19 loss to Lebanon.

After trading opens at 106 and 113, Rolla won a string of matches during their dual with Glendale. Xander Sederburg kicked things off with a pin, before pins form Orion Parker, Nate Pulliam, Dathan Mickem and Justin McEnaney. Andre Ridenhour then got a 10-1 win at 152, before another string of Rolla pins. Hayden Fane, Bryce O'Connor and Colton Franks each had pins, before Rolla got six more points on an open at 195. Glendale's Thonan Rabourn pinned Chris Williams at 2:38, before Terrance Horton finished off the dual with another pin for the Bulldogs, giving Rolla a 70-12 win.

The Bulldogs didn't have the same success against Lebanon in their second dual of the night. Hunter Hoffman started the night with an 11-7 win at 106, before Rolla gave up six points on an open at 113. Sederburg then got his second pin of the night at 120. Parker lost on a quick pin at 126, before Pulliam edged Cole Roark on a 1-0 decision. Mickem lost by major decision 10-2, before McEnaney got his second win of the night on a 12-7 decision. Fane had Rolla's only other win in the dual with an 8-0 win at 160. O'Connor had a tight match at 170, losing to Jaden Ivey on a 4-2 tiebreaker. The remaining matches were all Lebanon pins, as the Yellowjackets won 49-19.

The Lady Bulldogs also competed in a tri against Glendale and Lebanon with similar results. Rolla beat Glendale 42-6 with all 42 points coming on opens. The lone match was Glendale' Julianna Ortege pinning Courtney Kelley at 167. The dual with Lebanon was much busier, as Lebanon entered the dual as the top girls team in the state. Lebanon swept the first three matches on opens, before earning six more points on a Rolla open at 131 and another pin at 136. Hannah O'Connor had Rolla's only win with a pin at 143. Lebanon swept the remaining matches on pins. Celeste Lietz won an exhibition match for Rolla on a 7-5 sudden victory.

Next up for Rolla is the Platte County Tournemant on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 18-19, pending the weather.