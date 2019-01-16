Phelps County Sheriff, Richard Lisenbe, submitted the Phelps County Sheriff Department's proposed Law Enforcement Sales Tax Fund (LEST) 2019 budget on Tuesday, and noted starting salaries for deputies were raised in view of Proposition P's passage in surrounding counties.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) started Fiscal Year 2018 with $5 million in cash available, and throughout FY 2018 the department had $7.9 million in revenue combined with $7.1 million in expenses, which left $5.7 million in cash available going into FY 2019.

The PCSD has currently budgeted $5.1 million in revenue; $6.2 million in appropriations and an estimated ending cash balance of $4.6 million, for the 2019 budget period that ends on Dec. 31, 2019.

The significant revenue sources budgeted for FY 2019 are sales tax revenues estimated at $2.1 million and the Federal Prisoner Board Reimbursement estimated at $1.2 million.

The county has a 0.375 percent law enforcement sales tax that generated $2.1 million in FY 2018 and nearly $2.2 million in FY 2017.

The PCSD had budgeted $1.2 million for Federal Prisoner Board Reimbursement, with the current per diem rate for federal prisoner reimbursement raised to $65 per day, the equivalent of 50 federal prisoners per day, 365 days per year.

The department had $1.8 million in revenue from the Federal Prisoner Board Reimbursement in FY 2018 and $1.7 million in FY 2017.

The federal government has been adding more people to the county’s correction facility because of issues with space in other counties, said Lisenbe, and 10 people were brought to the county’s facility just recently.

“The good thing is, the federal inmate money, is really going to be above and beyond what we had,” said Lisenbe. “They aren’t going to pay us now because of the shutdown. Eventually, we will get money back from it.”

The total expenditures approved for the 2018 budget were $7.75 million. Actual expenditures during FY 2018 totaled $7.1 million.

The department’s employee salaries were raised going into FY 2019 after select counties, such as Franklin County and St. Louis County, passed Proposition P, which saw wages increase for the county law enforcement departments, said Lisenbe.

“We lost about seven people, and I know there is a big push,” said Lisenbe. “St. Claire and Sullivan are at $49,000 for salary, we are not quite even with the cities of Rolla and St. James, and this will at least bring us up to their level and above it, which we should have done.”

The county budgeted $1.5 million in salary expenditures for 2019, while 2018 had $1.36 million in salary expenses. Benefits for the department’s employees increased as well for the FY 2019 budget, along with jail salaries budgeted at $1.5 million compared to $1.3 million in FY 2018.

“When you are trying to hire eight people, and you are losing six or seven at a time, if we want to continue to bring in federal inmates, make money and take care of this thing we have to be able to keep good people,” said Lisenbe. “I just want to keep and retain good people.”