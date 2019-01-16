A group of civic-minded students at Missouri University of Science and Technology will participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service by taking “A Day ON, Not a Day Off” on Monday, Jan. 21. This year, more than 250 students and staff will volunteer throughout Phelps County.

Student groups will work 1-5 p.m. with seven different partners in Phelps County. They will then be treated to dinner back at Missouri S&T.



“We aim for students to build stronger relationships with the Rolla community and learn about themselves and others,” says Jessica Haywood, student service coordinator in student involvement at Missouri S&T. “Students say that serving in the Rolla and St. James areas helps them to broaden their perspective of current issues affecting their communities, contribute to the solution of these issues, feel like an active part of a team, and identify new ways to impact their own life-long development.”



Service projects are planned at Camp Brim Shire, The Community Partnership, Great Circle, Greentree Learning Center, The Kaleidoscope Discovery Center, Meramec Hills Master Naturalists, New Dimensional Christian Ministry, Newburg Children’s Museum, Ozark Rivers Audubon and Audubon Trails Nature Center, Parkside Assisted Living, The Rolla Mission, Rolla Presbyterian Manor, Russell House and Truman Elementary School.



On-campus projects include baking cookies for emergency responders, painting and placing encouragement rocks which will be donated to Russell House, and making cards for assisted-living and nursing home residents.



The first Martin Luther King Jr. Day was observed in 1986. In 1994, as a tribute to King’s personal commitment to service, Congress designated the day a national day of service. Missouri S&T volunteers will join the efforts of thousands of individuals and organizations across the county to commemorate the day.



The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is sponsored by the Missouri S&T student involvement department. This year will be S&T’s 11th year to participate.